Statistics after 11 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Mills32820361.921446.54113.4113.45878.1
Allen392666.72155.5112.625.13967.8
Burkhead100.000.000.000.0039.6
TEAM36822962.220966.41123.3133.55876.8
OPPONENTS33320561.623807.61103.072.154t86.4

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Pierce1807884.475t3
Burkhead24833.590
Mills17382.281
Ogunbowale5224.491
Driskel2157.5100
Allen4123.050
Cooks273.550
Moore252.530
Stewart133.030
TEAM2379734.175t5
OPPONENTS37818554.95215

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Cooks4452011.8441
N.Collins3444613.1581
Burkhead281645.9151
Pierce271435.3161
Moore2426811.2522
Akins2130014.3462
Dorsett1016216.2341
O.Howard911913.2242
Ogunbowale9788.7230
Brown77210.3300
Jordan6325.3160
Hairston3124.050
Quitoriano3227.3131
Schreck263.060
Camp177.070
Johnson188.080
TEAM229235910.35812
OPPONENTS205253512.454t10

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Pitre22211.0200
Nelson13333.0330
King12929.0290
Hughes11414.0140
Stingley199.090
Kirksey100.000
TEAM710715.3330
OPPONENTS1325419.573t2

SACKSNO.
Hughes8.0
R.Green3.5
M.Collins2.5
Kirksey2.0
Greenard1.5
Addison1.0
Cashman1.0
Hansen1.0
Hinish1.0
Johnson1.0
Lopez1.0
Nelson1.0
Pitre1.0
Stingley1.0
Booker0.5
TEAM27.0
OPPONENTS33.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Johnston57277948.843.624670
TEAM57277948.843.624670
OPPONENTS47216246.039.316700

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Smith304615.3260
King1801427.9310
TEAM2101889.0310
OPPONENTS3002337.8190

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Smith1225221.0320
TEAM1225221.0320
OPPONENTS2138818.5270

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Akins110
Allen200
Cann040
T.Howard010
Johnson001
Kirksey001
Mills410
Ogunbowale001
Pierce300
Pitre110
Quessenberry100
Reeves-Maybin001
Stewart001
Tunsil010
TEAM1295
OPPONENTS16113

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM175655460174
OPPONENTS608342750260

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Fairbairn00001515192155072
Pierce431000000024
Akins202000000012
O.Howard202000000012
Moore202000000012
Burkhead10100000006
N.Collins10100000006
Cooks10100000006
Dorsett10100000006
Mills11000000006
Ogunbowale11000000006
Quitoriano10100000006
TEAM17512015151921550159
OPPONENTS281510127272124500231

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Fairbairn0/04/45/67/83/3
TEAM0/04/45/67/83/3
OPPONENTS0/09/93/36/83/4

