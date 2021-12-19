Statistics after 14 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Mills
|302
|198
|65.6
|1946
|6.44
|10
|3.3
|9
|3.0
|67t
|82.2
|T.Taylor
|150
|91
|60.7
|968
|6.45
|5
|3.3
|5
|3.3
|52
|76.8
|Amendola
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|39.6
|Burkhead
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|39.6
|TEAM
|454
|289
|63.7
|2634
|6.42
|15
|3.3
|14
|3.1
|67t
|80.0
|OPPONENTS
|456
|297
|65.1
|3267
|7.61
|20
|4.4
|14
|3.1
|68
|89.9
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Ingram II
|92
|294
|3.2
|24
|1
|Burkhead
|72
|207
|2.9
|14
|1
|D.Johnson
|62
|200
|3.2
|13
|0
|T.Taylor
|19
|151
|7.9
|30
|3
|Lindsay
|50
|130
|2.6
|35
|1
|Freeman
|17
|33
|1.9
|8
|0
|Mills
|12
|29
|2.4
|8
|0
|Cooks
|2
|21
|10.5
|16
|0
|Phillips
|6
|13
|2.2
|4
|0
|Akins
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|Samuels
|2
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|Dorsett
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|336
|1083
|3.2
|35
|6
|OPPONENTS
|433
|2030
|4.7
|83
|23
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Cooks
|80
|947
|11.8
|52
|5
|D.Johnson
|29
|217
|7.5
|16
|1
|N.Collins
|25
|311
|12.4
|32
|0
|Akins
|24
|214
|8.9
|31
|0
|Brown
|20
|152
|7.6
|29
|0
|Conley
|18
|265
|14.7
|40
|1
|Amendola
|17
|135
|7.9
|39
|1
|Jordan
|15
|113
|7.5
|23
|3
|Burkhead
|14
|112
|8.0
|20
|0
|C.Moore
|14
|149
|10.6
|67t
|1
|Freeman
|7
|62
|8.9
|12
|0
|Ingram II
|7
|24
|3.4
|10
|0
|Miller
|5
|23
|4.6
|10
|1
|Auclair
|4
|40
|10.0
|15
|1
|Dorsett
|3
|52
|17.3
|33
|0
|Lindsay
|3
|37
|12.3
|22t
|1
|Phillips
|2
|9
|4.5
|8
|0
|Davis
|1
|17
|17.0
|17
|0
|Roberts
|1
|35
|35.0
|35
|0
|TEAM
|289
|2914
|10.1
|67t
|15
|OPPONENTS
|297
|3470
|11.7
|68
|20
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|L.Johnson
|3
|47
|15.7
|32
|0
|Reid
|2
|45
|22.5
|24
|0
|King
|2
|25
|12.5
|25
|0
|Grugier-Hill
|1
|82
|82.0
|82
|0
|Mitchell
|1
|22
|22.0
|22
|0
|Hargreaves III
|1
|18
|18.0
|18
|0
|Kirksey
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|M.Collins
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Murray
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|14
|240
|17.1
|82
|0
|OPPONENTS
|14
|114
|8.1
|32
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Greenard
|8.0
|Martin
|4.0
|Grugier-Hill
|3.0
|Mercilus
|3.0
|Blacklock
|2.0
|Walker
|2.0
|M.Collins
|1.5
|Jenkins
|1.5
|Lopez
|1.0
|Rivers
|1.0
|C.Smith
|1.0
|Wallow
|1.0
|TEAM
|29.0
|OPPONENTS
|38.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Johnston
|75
|3514
|46.9
|42.0
|32
|69
|0
|TEAM
|75
|3514
|46.9
|42.0
|32
|69
|0
|OPPONENTS
|49
|2157
|44.0
|40.6
|15
|58
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|King
|12
|0
|107
|8.9
|20
|0
|Roberts
|8
|0
|33
|4.1
|11
|0
|T.Smith
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Amendola
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|21
|0
|141
|6.7
|20
|0
|OPPONENTS
|37
|0
|299
|8.1
|48
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|T.Smith
|13
|377
|29.0
|98t
|1
|King
|1
|27
|27.0
|27
|0
|Roberts
|18
|386
|21.4
|38
|0
|Amendola
|1
|15
|15.0
|15
|0
|Auclair
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|Thomas
|0
|30
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|34
|846
|24.9
|98t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|22
|455
|20.7
|31
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Akins
|2
|0
|0
|Amendola
|1
|0
|0
|Britt
|1
|0
|0
|Brown
|1
|0
|0
|Cannon
|0
|1
|0
|M.Collins
|0
|0
|1
|Conley
|1
|0
|0
|D.Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|J.Johnson
|0
|0
|1
|Kirksey
|0
|0
|2
|Lopez
|0
|0
|1
|Mills
|4
|3
|0
|Pierre-Louis
|0
|0
|1
|Roberts
|2
|1
|0
|T.Smith
|0
|0
|1
|T.Taylor
|3
|2
|0
|TEAM
|16
|7
|7
|OPPONENTS
|21
|11
|7
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|53
|82
|24
|48
|0
|207
|OPPONENTS
|65
|107
|94
|106
|0
|372
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Fairbairn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|17
|61
|0
|52
|Cooks
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Slye
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|53
|0
|19
|Jordan
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|T.Taylor
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Lindsay
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Amendola
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Auclair
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Burkhead
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Conley
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Ingram II
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|D.Johnson
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Miller
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|C.Moore
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|T.Smith
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Mills
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM
|22
|6
|15
|1
|18
|22
|61
|1
|188
|OPPONENTS
|44
|23
|20
|1
|22
|25
|52
|0
|330
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Fairbairn
|0/
|0
|4/
|4
|4/
|4
|3/
|4
|4/
|6
|Slye
|0/
|0
|2/
|2
|0/
|0
|1/
|2
|1/
|1
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|4/
|4
|4/
|6
|5/
|7
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|8/
|8
|11/
|12
|2/
|3
|2/
|3
