Statistics after 14 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Mills30219865.619466.44103.393.067t82.2
T.Taylor1509160.79686.4553.353.35276.8
Amendola100.000.000.000.0039.6
Burkhead100.000.000.000.0039.6
TEAM45428963.726346.42153.3143.167t80.0
OPPONENTS45629765.132677.61204.4143.16889.9

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Ingram II922943.2241
Burkhead722072.9141
D.Johnson622003.2130
T.Taylor191517.9303
Lindsay501302.6351
Freeman17331.980
Mills12292.480
Cooks22110.5160
Phillips6132.240
Akins133.030
Samuels221.020
Dorsett100.000
TEAM33610833.2356
OPPONENTS43320304.78323

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Cooks8094711.8525
D.Johnson292177.5161
N.Collins2531112.4320
Akins242148.9310
Brown201527.6290
Conley1826514.7401
Amendola171357.9391
Jordan151137.5233
Burkhead141128.0200
C.Moore1414910.667t1
Freeman7628.9120
Ingram II7243.4100
Miller5234.6101
Auclair44010.0151
Dorsett35217.3330
Lindsay33712.322t1
Phillips294.580
Davis11717.0170
Roberts13535.0350
TEAM289291410.167t15
OPPONENTS297347011.76820

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
L.Johnson34715.7320
Reid24522.5240
King22512.5250
Grugier-Hill18282.0820
Mitchell12222.0220
Hargreaves III11818.0180
Kirksey111.010
M.Collins100.000
Murray100.000
Thomas100.000
TEAM1424017.1820
OPPONENTS141148.1320

SACKSNO.
Greenard8.0
Martin4.0
Grugier-Hill3.0
Mercilus3.0
Blacklock2.0
Walker2.0
M.Collins1.5
Jenkins1.5
Lopez1.0
Rivers1.0
C.Smith1.0
Wallow1.0
TEAM29.0
OPPONENTS38.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Johnston75351446.942.032690
TEAM75351446.942.032690
OPPONENTS49215744.040.615580

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
King1201078.9200
Roberts80334.1110
T.Smith1011.010
Amendola0000.000
TEAM2101416.7200
OPPONENTS3702998.1480

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
T.Smith1337729.098t1
King12727.0270
Roberts1838621.4380
Amendola11515.0150
Auclair11111.0110
Thomas0300.000
TEAM3484624.998t1
OPPONENTS2245520.7310

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Akins200
Amendola100
Britt100
Brown100
Cannon010
M.Collins001
Conley100
D.Johnson100
J.Johnson001
Kirksey002
Lopez001
Mills430
Pierre-Louis001
Roberts210
T.Smith001
T.Taylor320
TEAM1677
OPPONENTS21117

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM538224480207
OPPONENTS65107941060372

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Fairbairn00001013141761052
Cooks505000000030
Slye0000784553019
Jordan303000000018
T.Taylor330000000018
Lindsay211000000012
Amendola10100000006
Auclair10100000006
Burkhead11000000006
Conley10100000006
Ingram II11000000006
D.Johnson10100000006
Miller10100000006
C.Moore10100000006
T.Smith10010000006
Martin00000000012
Mills00000000002
TEAM22615117211822611188
OPPONENTS442320138422225520330

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Fairbairn0/04/44/43/44/6
Slye0/02/20/01/21/1
TEAM0/06/64/44/65/7
OPPONENTS0/08/811/122/32/3

