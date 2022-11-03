Statistics after 8 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Mills25816262.816566.42103.983.15881.2
Burkhead100.000.000.000.0039.6
TEAM25916262.515096.39103.983.15880.8
OPPONENTS24815462.117407.4372.872.85082.4

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Pierce1486784.675t3
Burkhead23813.590
Mills12282.380
Driskel2157.5100
Ogunbowale188.080
Stewart133.030
Moore122.020
TEAM1888154.375t3
OPPONENTS26514425.45212

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Cooks3235411.1441
Burkhead251315.2131
Pierce20984.9121
N.Collins1830516.9580
Moore1417112.2522
Akins1115914.5391
O.Howard811013.8242
Brown77210.3300
Dorsett713519.3341
Jordan6325.3160
Ogunbowale6549.0230
Hairston3124.050
Schreck263.060
Camp177.070
T.Johnson188.080
Quitoriano122.02t1
TEAM162165610.25810
OPPONENTS154184212.0507

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Pitre22211.0200
Nelson13333.0330
King12929.0290
Hughes11414.0140
Stingley199.090
Kirksey100.000
TEAM710715.3330
OPPONENTS817722.173t1

SACKSNO.
Hughes7.0
R.Green3.5
Greenard1.5
Hinish1.0
J.Johnson1.0
Lopez1.0
Nelson1.0
Pitre1.0
Stingley1.0
Booker0.5
Kirksey0.5
TEAM19.0
OPPONENTS19.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Johnston39191449.142.719670
TEAM39191449.142.719670
OPPONENTS30140346.842.014700

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
King100737.3310
Smith1033.030
TEAM110766.9310
OPPONENTS2101878.9190

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Smith918720.8250
TEAM918720.8250
OPPONENTS1831917.7250

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Akins010
Cann030
T.Howard010
J.Johnson001
Kirksey001
Mills400
Ogunbowale001
Pierce200
Pitre110
Reeves-Maybin001
TEAM764
OPPONENTS14101

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM175339240133
OPPONENTS365028690183

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Fairbairn00001313141655055
Pierce431000000024
O.Howard202000000012
Moore202000000012
Akins10100000006
Burkhead10100000006
Cooks10100000006
Dorsett10100000006
Quitoriano10100000006
TEAM13310013131416550120
OPPONENTS20127019191417500162

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Fairbairn0/02/23/46/73/3
TEAM0/02/23/46/73/3
OPPONENTS0/06/62/23/53/4

