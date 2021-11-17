Statistics after 9 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Mills20914067.013576.4973.383.867t80.2
T.Taylor875563.26567.5433.433.45283.3
Amendola100.000.000.000.0039.6
Burkhead100.000.000.000.0039.6
TEAM29819565.418396.76103.4113.767t80.6
OPPONENTS29219366.122418.13165.593.16896.5

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Ingram II922943.2241
Lindsay491332.7351
D.Johnson331193.6130
T.Taylor8789.8291
Burkhead7294.1141
Phillips6132.240
Mills781.130
Cooks155.050
Akins133.030
TEAM2046823.3354
OPPONENTS27212324.58315

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Cooks5764111.2522
D.Johnson231827.9161
Akins211848.8310
N.Collins1519112.7320
Amendola141128.0391
Brown121149.5290
C.Moore1214311.967t1
Conley1019619.6401
Ingram II7243.4100
Burkhead5387.6100
Jordan55010.0231
Miller5234.6101
Auclair33411.3151
Lindsay33712.322t1
Phillips294.580
Roberts13535.0350
TEAM195201310.367t10
OPPONENTS193237412.36816

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
L.Johnson34715.7320
Reid24522.5240
Hargreaves III11818.0180
Kirksey111.010
M.Collins100.000
Murray100.000
TEAM911112.3320
OPPONENTS11797.2250

SACKSNO.
Greenard7.0
Mercilus3.0
Martin2.0
M.Collins1.5
Jenkins1.5
Blacklock1.0
Grugier-Hill1.0
Lopez1.0
Walker1.0
TEAM19.0
OPPONENTS26.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Johnston48224746.842.920690
TEAM48224746.842.920690
OPPONENTS31139144.941.88580

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
King505310.6200
Roberts80334.1110
Smith1011.010
Amendola0000.000
TEAM140876.2200
OPPONENTS2201456.6150

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Smith38929.7440
King12727.0270
Roberts1838621.4380
Amendola11515.0150
TEAM2351722.5440
OPPONENTS1226121.8310

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Akins200
Amendola100
Britt100
Cannon010
M.Collins001
Conley100
D.Johnson100
J.Johnson001
Kirksey001
Lopez001
Mills430
Pierre-Louis001
Roberts210
T.Taylor100
TEAM1355
OPPONENTS1476

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM294714380128
OPPONENTS427968690258

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Fairbairn0000356853021
Slye0000784553019
Cooks202000000012
Lindsay211000000012
Amendola10100000006
Auclair10100000006
Burkhead11000000006
Conley10100000006
Ingram II11000000006
D.Johnson10100000006
Jordan10100000006
Miller10100000006
C.Moore10100000006
T.Taylor11000000006
Martin00000000012
Mills00000000002
TEAM14410010131013531116
OPPONENTS311516030311415520228

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Fairbairn0/01/13/31/21/2
Slye0/02/20/01/21/1
TEAM0/03/33/32/42/3
OPPONENTS0/06/64/42/22/3

