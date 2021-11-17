Statistics after 9 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Mills
|209
|140
|67.0
|1357
|6.49
|7
|3.3
|8
|3.8
|67t
|80.2
|T.Taylor
|87
|55
|63.2
|656
|7.54
|3
|3.4
|3
|3.4
|52
|83.3
|Amendola
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|39.6
|Burkhead
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|39.6
|TEAM
|298
|195
|65.4
|1839
|6.76
|10
|3.4
|11
|3.7
|67t
|80.6
|OPPONENTS
|292
|193
|66.1
|2241
|8.13
|16
|5.5
|9
|3.1
|68
|96.5
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Ingram II
|92
|294
|3.2
|24
|1
|Lindsay
|49
|133
|2.7
|35
|1
|D.Johnson
|33
|119
|3.6
|13
|0
|T.Taylor
|8
|78
|9.8
|29
|1
|Burkhead
|7
|29
|4.1
|14
|1
|Phillips
|6
|13
|2.2
|4
|0
|Mills
|7
|8
|1.1
|3
|0
|Cooks
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|Akins
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|TEAM
|204
|682
|3.3
|35
|4
|OPPONENTS
|272
|1232
|4.5
|83
|15
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Cooks
|57
|641
|11.2
|52
|2
|D.Johnson
|23
|182
|7.9
|16
|1
|Akins
|21
|184
|8.8
|31
|0
|N.Collins
|15
|191
|12.7
|32
|0
|Amendola
|14
|112
|8.0
|39
|1
|Brown
|12
|114
|9.5
|29
|0
|C.Moore
|12
|143
|11.9
|67t
|1
|Conley
|10
|196
|19.6
|40
|1
|Ingram II
|7
|24
|3.4
|10
|0
|Burkhead
|5
|38
|7.6
|10
|0
|Jordan
|5
|50
|10.0
|23
|1
|Miller
|5
|23
|4.6
|10
|1
|Auclair
|3
|34
|11.3
|15
|1
|Lindsay
|3
|37
|12.3
|22t
|1
|Phillips
|2
|9
|4.5
|8
|0
|Roberts
|1
|35
|35.0
|35
|0
|TEAM
|195
|2013
|10.3
|67t
|10
|OPPONENTS
|193
|2374
|12.3
|68
|16
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|L.Johnson
|3
|47
|15.7
|32
|0
|Reid
|2
|45
|22.5
|24
|0
|Hargreaves III
|1
|18
|18.0
|18
|0
|Kirksey
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|M.Collins
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Murray
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|9
|111
|12.3
|32
|0
|OPPONENTS
|11
|79
|7.2
|25
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Greenard
|7.0
|Mercilus
|3.0
|Martin
|2.0
|M.Collins
|1.5
|Jenkins
|1.5
|Blacklock
|1.0
|Grugier-Hill
|1.0
|Lopez
|1.0
|Walker
|1.0
|TEAM
|19.0
|OPPONENTS
|26.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Johnston
|48
|2247
|46.8
|42.9
|20
|69
|0
|TEAM
|48
|2247
|46.8
|42.9
|20
|69
|0
|OPPONENTS
|31
|1391
|44.9
|41.8
|8
|58
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|King
|5
|0
|53
|10.6
|20
|0
|Roberts
|8
|0
|33
|4.1
|11
|0
|Smith
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Amendola
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|14
|0
|87
|6.2
|20
|0
|OPPONENTS
|22
|0
|145
|6.6
|15
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Smith
|3
|89
|29.7
|44
|0
|King
|1
|27
|27.0
|27
|0
|Roberts
|18
|386
|21.4
|38
|0
|Amendola
|1
|15
|15.0
|15
|0
|TEAM
|23
|517
|22.5
|44
|0
|OPPONENTS
|12
|261
|21.8
|31
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Akins
|2
|0
|0
|Amendola
|1
|0
|0
|Britt
|1
|0
|0
|Cannon
|0
|1
|0
|M.Collins
|0
|0
|1
|Conley
|1
|0
|0
|D.Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|J.Johnson
|0
|0
|1
|Kirksey
|0
|0
|1
|Lopez
|0
|0
|1
|Mills
|4
|3
|0
|Pierre-Louis
|0
|0
|1
|Roberts
|2
|1
|0
|T.Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|13
|5
|5
|OPPONENTS
|14
|7
|6
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|29
|47
|14
|38
|0
|128
|OPPONENTS
|42
|79
|68
|69
|0
|258
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|XP
|XPA
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Fairbairn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|6
|8
|53
|0
|21
|Slye
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|8
|4
|5
|53
|0
|19
|Cooks
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Lindsay
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Amendola
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Auclair
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Burkhead
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Conley
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Ingram II
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|D.Johnson
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Jordan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Miller
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|C.Moore
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|T.Taylor
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Mills
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM
|14
|4
|10
|0
|10
|13
|10
|13
|53
|1
|116
|OPPONENTS
|31
|15
|16
|0
|30
|31
|14
|15
|52
|0
|228
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Fairbairn
|0/
|0
|1/
|1
|3/
|3
|1/
|2
|1/
|2
|Slye
|0/
|0
|2/
|2
|0/
|0
|1/
|2
|1/
|1
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|3/
|3
|2/
|4
|2/
|3
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|4/
|4
|2/
|2
|2/
|3