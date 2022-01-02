Statistics after 16 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Mills36124066.523636.55133.6102.867t85.2
T.Taylor1509160.79666.4453.353.35276.7
Amendola100.000.000.000.0039.6
Burkhead100.000.000.000.0039.6
TEAM51333164.530166.49183.5152.967t82.4
OPPONENTS51434066.138367.89234.5173.36891.2

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Burkhead1104033.7363
Ingram II922943.2241
D.Johnson622003.2130
T.Taylor191517.9303
Lindsay501302.6351
Freeman35922.6130
Mills14322.380
Cooks22110.5160
Phillips6132.240
Samuels591.830
T.Smith177.070
Akins133.030
Conley133.030
Dorsett100.000
TEAM39913583.4368
OPPONENTS49122944.78325

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Cooks87101111.6526
N.Collins3037912.6321
D.Johnson292177.5161
Akins242148.9310
Brown231717.4290
Burkhead221446.5200
Conley2232314.741t2
Jordan201788.9273
C.Moore1818910.567t1
Amendola171357.9391
Freeman7628.9120
Ingram II7243.4100
Dorsett610717.8360
Miller5234.6101
Auclair44010.0151
Lindsay33712.322t1
Samuels3144.760
Phillips294.580
Davis11717.0170
Roberts13535.0350
TEAM331332910.167t18
OPPONENTS340405511.96823

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
L.Johnson34715.7320
King3258.3250
Thomas24824.048t1
Reid24522.5240
Grugier-Hill18282.0820
Mitchell12222.0220
Hargreaves III11818.0180
Owens177.070
Kirksey111.010
M.Collins100.000
Murray100.000
TEAM1729517.4821
OPPONENTS151167.7320

SACKSNO.
Greenard8.0
Martin4.0
Grugier-Hill3.0
Mercilus3.0
Jenkins2.5
Blacklock2.0
Walker2.0
M.Collins1.5
C.Smith1.5
Lopez1.0
Rivers1.0
Wallow1.0
Dwumfour0.5
TEAM31.0
OPPONENTS42.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Johnston83389546.941.933690
TEAM83389546.941.933690
OPPONENTS53231643.740.117580

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
King1401309.3200
Roberts80334.1110
T.Smith1011.010
Amendola0000.000
TEAM2301647.1200
OPPONENTS4103328.1480

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
King12727.0270
T.Smith1847526.498t1
Roberts1838621.4380
Amendola11515.0150
Auclair11111.0110
Samuels100.000
Thomas0300.000
TEAM4094423.698t1
OPPONENTS2959520.5310

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Akins200
Amendola100
Britt100
Brown100
Burkhead100
Cannon010
M.Collins001
Conley100
D.Johnson100
J.Johnson001
Kirksey002
Lopez001
Mills540
Owens001
Pierre-Louis001
Roberts210
T.Smith001
T.Taylor320
Veasy010
TEAM1898
OPPONENTS23127

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM609924720255
OPPONENTS711161041330424

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Fairbairn00001114141861053
Cooks606000000036
Slye0000784553019
Burkhead330000000018
Jordan303000000018
T.Taylor330000000018
Conley202000000012
Lindsay211000000012
Eberle0000552351011
Amendola10100000006
Auclair10100000006
N.Collins10100000006
Ingram II11000000006
D.Johnson10100000006
Miller10100000006
C.Moore10100000006
T.Smith10010000006
Thomas10000000006
Martin00000000012
Mills00000000002
TEAM28818123272026611230
OPPONENTS492523140442831520378

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Fairbairn0/04/44/43/54/6
Eberle0/01/10/00/01/2
Slye0/02/20/01/21/1
TEAM0/07/74/44/76/9
OPPONENTS0/09/914/153/43/4

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you