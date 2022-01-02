Statistics after 16 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Mills
|361
|240
|66.5
|2363
|6.55
|13
|3.6
|10
|2.8
|67t
|85.2
|T.Taylor
|150
|91
|60.7
|966
|6.44
|5
|3.3
|5
|3.3
|52
|76.7
|Amendola
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|39.6
|Burkhead
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|39.6
|TEAM
|513
|331
|64.5
|3016
|6.49
|18
|3.5
|15
|2.9
|67t
|82.4
|OPPONENTS
|514
|340
|66.1
|3836
|7.89
|23
|4.5
|17
|3.3
|68
|91.2
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Burkhead
|110
|403
|3.7
|36
|3
|Ingram II
|92
|294
|3.2
|24
|1
|D.Johnson
|62
|200
|3.2
|13
|0
|T.Taylor
|19
|151
|7.9
|30
|3
|Lindsay
|50
|130
|2.6
|35
|1
|Freeman
|35
|92
|2.6
|13
|0
|Mills
|14
|32
|2.3
|8
|0
|Cooks
|2
|21
|10.5
|16
|0
|Phillips
|6
|13
|2.2
|4
|0
|Samuels
|5
|9
|1.8
|3
|0
|T.Smith
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|Akins
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|Conley
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|Dorsett
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|399
|1358
|3.4
|36
|8
|OPPONENTS
|491
|2294
|4.7
|83
|25
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Cooks
|87
|1011
|11.6
|52
|6
|N.Collins
|30
|379
|12.6
|32
|1
|D.Johnson
|29
|217
|7.5
|16
|1
|Akins
|24
|214
|8.9
|31
|0
|Brown
|23
|171
|7.4
|29
|0
|Burkhead
|22
|144
|6.5
|20
|0
|Conley
|22
|323
|14.7
|41t
|2
|Jordan
|20
|178
|8.9
|27
|3
|C.Moore
|18
|189
|10.5
|67t
|1
|Amendola
|17
|135
|7.9
|39
|1
|Freeman
|7
|62
|8.9
|12
|0
|Ingram II
|7
|24
|3.4
|10
|0
|Dorsett
|6
|107
|17.8
|36
|0
|Miller
|5
|23
|4.6
|10
|1
|Auclair
|4
|40
|10.0
|15
|1
|Lindsay
|3
|37
|12.3
|22t
|1
|Samuels
|3
|14
|4.7
|6
|0
|Phillips
|2
|9
|4.5
|8
|0
|Davis
|1
|17
|17.0
|17
|0
|Roberts
|1
|35
|35.0
|35
|0
|TEAM
|331
|3329
|10.1
|67t
|18
|OPPONENTS
|340
|4055
|11.9
|68
|23
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|L.Johnson
|3
|47
|15.7
|32
|0
|King
|3
|25
|8.3
|25
|0
|Thomas
|2
|48
|24.0
|48t
|1
|Reid
|2
|45
|22.5
|24
|0
|Grugier-Hill
|1
|82
|82.0
|82
|0
|Mitchell
|1
|22
|22.0
|22
|0
|Hargreaves III
|1
|18
|18.0
|18
|0
|Owens
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|Kirksey
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|M.Collins
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Murray
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|17
|295
|17.4
|82
|1
|OPPONENTS
|15
|116
|7.7
|32
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Greenard
|8.0
|Martin
|4.0
|Grugier-Hill
|3.0
|Mercilus
|3.0
|Jenkins
|2.5
|Blacklock
|2.0
|Walker
|2.0
|M.Collins
|1.5
|C.Smith
|1.5
|Lopez
|1.0
|Rivers
|1.0
|Wallow
|1.0
|Dwumfour
|0.5
|TEAM
|31.0
|OPPONENTS
|42.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Johnston
|83
|3895
|46.9
|41.9
|33
|69
|0
|TEAM
|83
|3895
|46.9
|41.9
|33
|69
|0
|OPPONENTS
|53
|2316
|43.7
|40.1
|17
|58
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|King
|14
|0
|130
|9.3
|20
|0
|Roberts
|8
|0
|33
|4.1
|11
|0
|T.Smith
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Amendola
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|23
|0
|164
|7.1
|20
|0
|OPPONENTS
|41
|0
|332
|8.1
|48
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|King
|1
|27
|27.0
|27
|0
|T.Smith
|18
|475
|26.4
|98t
|1
|Roberts
|18
|386
|21.4
|38
|0
|Amendola
|1
|15
|15.0
|15
|0
|Auclair
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|Samuels
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|0
|30
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|40
|944
|23.6
|98t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|29
|595
|20.5
|31
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Akins
|2
|0
|0
|Amendola
|1
|0
|0
|Britt
|1
|0
|0
|Brown
|1
|0
|0
|Burkhead
|1
|0
|0
|Cannon
|0
|1
|0
|M.Collins
|0
|0
|1
|Conley
|1
|0
|0
|D.Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|J.Johnson
|0
|0
|1
|Kirksey
|0
|0
|2
|Lopez
|0
|0
|1
|Mills
|5
|4
|0
|Owens
|0
|0
|1
|Pierre-Louis
|0
|0
|1
|Roberts
|2
|1
|0
|T.Smith
|0
|0
|1
|T.Taylor
|3
|2
|0
|Veasy
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|18
|9
|8
|OPPONENTS
|23
|12
|7
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|60
|99
|24
|72
|0
|255
|OPPONENTS
|71
|116
|104
|133
|0
|424
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Fairbairn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|18
|61
|0
|53
|Cooks
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Slye
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|53
|0
|19
|Burkhead
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Jordan
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|T.Taylor
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Conley
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Lindsay
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Eberle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|51
|0
|11
|Amendola
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Auclair
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|N.Collins
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Ingram II
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|D.Johnson
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Miller
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|C.Moore
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|T.Smith
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Mills
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM
|28
|8
|18
|1
|20
|26
|61
|1
|230
|OPPONENTS
|49
|25
|23
|1
|28
|31
|52
|0
|378
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Fairbairn
|0/
|0
|4/
|4
|4/
|4
|3/
|5
|4/
|6
|Eberle
|0/
|0
|1/
|1
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|1/
|2
|Slye
|0/
|0
|2/
|2
|0/
|0
|1/
|2
|1/
|1
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|7/
|7
|4/
|4
|4/
|7
|6/
|9
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|9/
|9
|14/
|15
|3/
|4
|3/
|4
