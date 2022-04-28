Astros seventh. Chas McCormick doubles to deep right field. Michael Brantley grounds out to shallow infield, Marcus Semien to Nathaniel Lowe. Chas McCormick to third. Alex Bregman flies out to shallow center field to Adolis Garcia. Yordan Alvarez singles to left field. Chas McCormick scores. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to shallow infield, Andy Ibanez to Nathaniel Lowe.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 1, Rangers 0.
Rangers seventh. Marcus Semien called out on strikes. Corey Seager singles to right field. Mitch Garver singles to right center field. Corey Seager to second. Nathaniel Lowe singles to right field. Mitch Garver to second. Corey Seager to third. Adolis Garcia out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Jose Siri. Corey Seager scores. Willie Calhoun grounds out to shallow infield, Justin Verlander to Yuli Gurriel.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 1, Rangers 1.
Astros eighth. Aledmys Diaz strikes out swinging. Jeremy Pena hit by pitch. Kyle Tucker pinch-hitting for Jose Siri. Kyle Tucker homers to right field. Jeremy Pena scores. Martin Maldonado grounds out to shallow infield, Andy Ibanez to Nathaniel Lowe. Chas McCormick flies out to deep right field to Kole Calhoun.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 3, Rangers 1.
Rangers ninth. Marcus Semien grounds out to second base, Aledmys Diaz to Yuli Gurriel. Corey Seager homers to center field. Mitch Garver strikes out swinging. Nathaniel Lowe walks. Adolis Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Eli White out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 3, Rangers 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.