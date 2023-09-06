Astros first. Jose Altuve strikes out swinging. Jeremy Pena doubles to deep left field. Yordan Alvarez homers to center field. Jeremy Pena scores. Alex Bregman grounds out to shallow infield, Josh H. Smith to Nathaniel Lowe. Kyle Tucker strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 2, Rangers 0.
Rangers first. Marcus Semien homers to left field. Corey Seager called out on strikes. Nathaniel Lowe singles to right center field. Adolis Garcia pops out to shallow infield to Jose Abreu. Mitch Garver flies out to left field to Michael Brantley.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 2, Rangers 1.
Astros second. Jose Abreu flies out to deep left field to Travis Jankowski. Michael Brantley homers to right field. Mauricio Dubon grounds out to shallow left field, Corey Seager to Nathaniel Lowe. Martin Maldonado singles to center field. Jose Altuve flies out to shallow center field to Corey Seager.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 3, Rangers 1.
Astros third. Jeremy Pena singles to shallow center field. Yordan Alvarez walks. Jeremy Pena to second. Alex Bregman flies out to deep right field to Robbie Grossman. Jeremy Pena to third. Kyle Tucker walks. Yordan Alvarez to second. Jose Abreu homers to left field. Kyle Tucker scores. Yordan Alvarez scores. Jeremy Pena scores. Michael Brantley lines out to deep left field to Travis Jankowski. Mauricio Dubon reaches on third strike. Martin Maldonado strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 7, Rangers 1.
Astros fifth. Kyle Tucker walks. Jose Abreu doubles to deep right center field. Kyle Tucker to third. Michael Brantley out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Travis Jankowski. Kyle Tucker scores. Mauricio Dubon singles to right center field. Jose Abreu to third. Martin Maldonado grounds out to shortstop. Mauricio Dubon out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 8, Rangers 1.
Rangers fifth. Travis Jankowski reaches on error. Fielding error by Jose Altuve. Josh H. Smith flies out to deep right field to Kyle Tucker. Leody Taveras walks. Marcus Semien singles to left field. Leody Taveras to second. Travis Jankowski scores. Corey Seager flies out to Michael Brantley. Leody Taveras to third. Nathaniel Lowe strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Astros 8, Rangers 2.
Rangers eighth. Marcus Semien homers to left field. Corey Seager flies out to left field to Chas McCormick. Nathaniel Lowe strikes out swinging. Robbie Grossman grounds out to first base, Jose Abreu to Kendall Graveman.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 8, Rangers 3.
Astros ninth. Alex Bregman singles to deep left field. Kyle Tucker singles to right field. Alex Bregman to third. Jose Abreu homers to left field. Kyle Tucker scores. Alex Bregman scores. Chas McCormick homers to center field. Mauricio Dubon strikes out swinging. Martin Maldonado walks. Grae Kessinger pinch-hitting for Jose Altuve. Grae Kessinger called out on strikes. Jeremy Pena reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Martin Maldonado out at second.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 12, Rangers 3.
