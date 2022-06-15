Astros first. Jose Altuve hit by pitch. Michael Brantley singles to left center field. Jose Altuve to second. Alex Bregman walks. Yordan Alvarez doubles to right field. Alex Bregman to third. Michael Brantley scores. Jose Altuve scores. Kyle Tucker grounds out to first base to Nathaniel Lowe. Yordan Alvarez to third. Alex Bregman scores. Yuli Gurriel flies out to shallow center field to Ezequiel Duran. Aledmys Diaz walks. Jose Siri singles to shallow left field. Aledmys Diaz to second. Yordan Alvarez scores. Martin Maldonado doubles to right field. Jose Siri scores. Aledmys Diaz scores. Jose Altuve walks. Michael Brantley lines out to left field to Kole Calhoun.
6 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 6, Rangers 0.
Rangers first. Marcus Semien flies out to deep center field to Jose Siri. Corey Seager flies out to deep right field to Kyle Tucker. Adolis Garcia singles to center field. Kole Calhoun reaches on error. Adolis Garcia scores. Fielding error by Aledmys Diaz. Jonah Heim grounds out to shallow right field, Jose Altuve to Yuli Gurriel.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Astros 6, Rangers 1.
Rangers third. Leody Taveras strikes out swinging. Marcus Semien strikes out swinging. Corey Seager homers to right field. Adolis Garcia strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 6, Rangers 2.
Astros fourth. Martin Maldonado homers to center field. Jose Altuve called out on strikes. Michael Brantley grounds out to shallow right field, Ezequiel Duran to Nathaniel Lowe. Alex Bregman flies out to left field to Kole Calhoun.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 7, Rangers 2.
Astros eighth. Kyle Tucker singles to right field. Yuli Gurriel homers to left field. Kyle Tucker scores. Aledmys Diaz strikes out swinging. Jose Siri strikes out swinging. Martin Maldonado lines out to deep left field to Kole Calhoun.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 9, Rangers 2.
