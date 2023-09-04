Rangers first. Marcus Semien walks. Corey Seager homers to right field. Marcus Semien scores. Nathaniel Lowe grounds out to shallow infield to Jose Abreu. Adolis Garcia strikes out swinging. Mitch Garver pops out to shallow left field to Jeremy Pena.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 2, Astros 0.
Rangers third. Corey Seager flies out to deep center field to Mauricio Dubon. Nathaniel Lowe grounds out to second base, Jose Altuve to Jose Abreu. Adolis Garcia doubles to deep left field. Mitch Garver singles to center field. Adolis Garcia scores. Jonah Heim flies out to left field to Chas McCormick.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 3, Astros 0.
Astros fifth. Chas McCormick hit by pitch. Yainer Diaz reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Chas McCormick out at second. Mauricio Dubon flies out to deep right field to Adolis Garcia. Jose Altuve singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Yainer Diaz to third. Throwing error by Andrew Heaney. Jeremy Pena singles to right field. Jose Altuve to third. Yainer Diaz scores. Yordan Alvarez walks. Jeremy Pena to second. Alex Bregman singles to center field. Yordan Alvarez to second. Jeremy Pena scores. Jose Altuve scores. Kyle Tucker walks. Alex Bregman to second. Yordan Alvarez to third. Jose Abreu grounds out to shortstop, Corey Seager to Nathaniel Lowe.
3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Astros 3, Rangers 3.
Rangers fifth. Marcus Semien flies out to right field to Kyle Tucker. Corey Seager homers to center field. Nathaniel Lowe strikes out swinging. Adolis Garcia grounds out to shortstop, Jeremy Pena to Jose Abreu.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 4, Astros 3.
Astros sixth. Chas McCormick singles to left center field. Yainer Diaz strikes out swinging. Chas McCormick caught stealing second. Mauricio Dubon homers to left field. Jose Altuve homers to center field. Jeremy Pena grounds out to shallow infield, Marcus Semien to Nathaniel Lowe.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 5, Rangers 4.
Rangers sixth. Mitch Garver homers to center field. Jonah Heim singles to deep right field. Robbie Grossman strikes out swinging. Josh H. Smith flies out to deep center field to Mauricio Dubon. Leody Taveras flies out to deep left field to Chas McCormick.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 5, Rangers 5.
Astros seventh. Yordan Alvarez walks. Alex Bregman singles to left field. Yordan Alvarez to second. Kyle Tucker singles to left field. Alex Bregman to second. Yordan Alvarez to third. Jose Abreu walks. Kyle Tucker to second. Alex Bregman to third. Yordan Alvarez scores. Chas McCormick reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jose Abreu to third. Kyle Tucker scores. Alex Bregman scores. Fielding error by Corey Seager. Yainer Diaz homers to center field. Chas McCormick scores. Jose Abreu scores. Mauricio Dubon flies out to deep right center field to Adolis Garcia. Jose Altuve singles to deep left center field, tagged out at second, Leody Taveras to Marcus Semien. Jeremy Pena singles to center field. Yordan Alvarez grounds out to second base, Marcus Semien to Nathaniel Lowe.
6 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Astros 11, Rangers 5.
Astros ninth. Yainer Diaz flies out to right field to Adolis Garcia. Mauricio Dubon homers to center field. Jose Altuve homers to center field. Jeremy Pena flies out to deep right field to Adolis Garcia. Yordan Alvarez flies out to left field to Travis Jankowski.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 13, Rangers 5.
Rangers ninth. Josh H. Smith homers to center field. Leody Taveras singles to first base. Marcus Semien strikes out swinging. Corey Seager singles to third base. Leody Taveras to second. Nathaniel Lowe pops out to shallow center field to Jeremy Pena. Adolis Garcia grounds out to third base, Grae Kessinger to Jose Abreu.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 13, Rangers 6.
