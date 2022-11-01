|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.218
|.288
|101
|10
|22
|5
|0
|3
|9
|10
|25
|1
|1
|2
|McCormick
|.375
|.545
|8
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hensley
|.333
|.333
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve
|.308
|.308
|13
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Tucker
|.250
|.308
|12
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Peña
|.250
|.308
|12
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Gurriel
|.250
|.308
|12
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Maldonado
|.222
|.222
|9
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman
|.182
|.308
|11
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez
|.091
|.231
|11
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini
|.000
|.000
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dubón
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|2
|4.67
|3
|3
|0
|27.0
|22
|15
|14
|6
|11
|33
|Abreu
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Montero
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Neris
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pressly
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stanek
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Urquidy
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Valdez
|1
|0
|1.42
|1
|1
|0
|6.1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|9
|Verlander
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|6
|5
|5
|0
|2
|5
|Garcia
|0
|1
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|McCullers Jr.
|0
|1
|14.54
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|6
|7
|7
|5
|1
|5
