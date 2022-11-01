BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.218.288101102250391025112
McCormick.375.545803000034000
Hensley.333.333301000002000
Altuve.308.3081314100001110
Tucker.250.3081223002412000
Peña.250.3081223200113001
Gurriel.250.3081213000010001
Maldonado.222.222902000103000
Bregman.182.3081122101222000
Alvarez.091.2311121100124000
Vázquez.000.000100000001000
Mancini.000.000500000002000
Díaz.000.000400000001000
Dubón.000.000000000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals124.6733027.022151461133
Abreu000.001001.2100023
Montero000.002002.2100012
Neris000.001000.1000001
Pressly000.002002.0110002
Stanek000.002001.0000012
Urquidy000.001003.0100014
Valdez101.421106.1411039
Verlander009.001105.0655025
Garcia0113.501000.2211100
McCullers Jr.0114.541104.1677515

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you