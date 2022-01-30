How ranked teams fared in their weekly games:
|Class 4A
|1. Ames (12-1) beat Des Moines Lincoln 78-44, beat Mason City 66-48, beat Fort Dodge 71-33.
|2. Pleasant Valley (15-0) beat Assumption 44-34, beat Davenport North 32-27, beat LaCrescent-Hokah 68-44.
|3. Waukee Northwest (12-3) beat Des Moines Roosevelt 74-55, lost to Ankeny 74-63.
|4. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
|(10-2) beat
|5. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (12-4) beat Council Bluffs Jefferson 77-42, lost to Sergeant Bluff-Luton 65-60.
|6. Cedar Falls (11-2) beat Prairie 49-48, beat Iowa City Liberty 61-55.
|(tie) Prairie, Cedar Rapids (9-1) lost to Cedar Falls, 49-48, vs. Iowa City High, ppd.
|8. Ankeny (12-2) beat Dowling Catholic 77-66, beat Waukee Northwest 74-63.
|(tie) Johnston (11-3) lost to Valley 77-61.
|10. Sioux City, East (12-3) lost to Harrisburg 78-66, beat Sioux City West 81-35, beat Sioux City North 67-46.
|(tie) Iowa City, West (11-2) beat Xavier 46-40, beat Waterloo East 65-44.
|¤
|Class 3A
|1. Fort Madison (18-0) beat Clark County 89-29, beat Fairfield 57-54, beat Burlington Notre Dame 58-49.
|2. Washington (14-2) lost to Ottumwa 58-50, beat Burlington 59-49.
|3. Harlan (12-2) lost to Denison-Schleswig 63-59, beat Creston 67-73.
|4. Dallas Center-Grimes (11-4) beat Grinnell 71-33, lost to Indianola 79-49, lost to Boone 55-51.
|5. Decorah (15-1) beat Denver 93-38, beat New Hampton 67-31, beat Beckman Catholic 67-51.
|6. Humboldt (14-1) beat Algona 67-49, beat St. Edmond 61-50.
|7. Central Clinton, De Witt (11-4) lost to Davenport North 61-55, lost to Davenport West 60-51.
|8. Pella (11-5) beat Norwalk 51-42, lost to Newton 42-38.
|9. Spencer (12-3) beat
|Estherville Lincoln Central 57-54, beat Storm Lake 82-59.
|10. Marion (14-3) beat Mount Vernon 55-33, beat Maquoketa 73-70, beat Center Point-Urbana 54-45.
|(tie) Dubuque Wahlert (9-4) lost to Linn-Marr 74-55, beat Western Dubuque 62-59.
|¤
|Class 2A
|1. Monticello (16-0) beat Bellevue 56-43, beat Anamosa 55-42.
|2. Boyden-Hull (16-1) beat Rock Valley 71-49, beat Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 96-56, beat Sioux Center 86-75.
|3. Mid-Prairie, Wellman (17-0) beat West Liberty 59-27, beat Regina Catholic 55-24, beat Bellevue 54-45.
|4. Aplington-Parkersburg (13-2) beat Gladbrook-Reinbeck 73-54, lost to Wapsie Valley 62-55.
|5. Western Christian, Hull (15-1) beat Cherokee Washington 92-38, beat Bishop Heelan 79-44.
|6. Van Meter (14-1) beat West Central Valley 86-23.
|7. Central Lyon (15-1) beat Sheldon 79-57, beat Okoboji 73-50.
|8. Williamsburg (15-2) beat Maquoketa 81-55, beat Center Point-Urbana 57-47.
|9. Camanche (14-3) beat North Cedar 83-52, beat Northeast 61-50, lost to Fulton 65-49.
|10. Central Decatur, Leon (14-1) beat Southeast Warren 73-31, beat Southwest Valley 72-35.
|(tie) Des Moines Christian (15-2) beat Pella Christian 57-46, beat Interstate 35 74-24, beat Ogden 96-69.
|¤
|Class 1A
|1. Grand View Christian (21-0) beat Glidden-Ralston 94-26, beat North Polk 64-60.
|2. St. Mary's, Remsen (16-0) beat Harris Lake Park 68-26.
|3. North Linn, Troy Mills (16-2) beat East Buchanan 82-25, beat Edgewood-Colesburg 61-47.
|4. A-H-S-TW, Avoca (17-0) beat
|Missouri Valley 82-48, beat Logan-Magnolia 69-31, beat Exira-EHK 81-65.
|5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (16-1) lost to Aplington-Parkersburg 73-54, beat BCLUW 79-21.
|6. Lake Mills (17-0) beat Eagle Grove 79-21, beat Garner Hayfield Ventura 53-39.
|7. Martensdale-St. Marys (15-1) beat Panorama 69-64, beat Lenox 66-55, beat Bedford 52-21.
|(tie) Easton Valley (15-2) beat Marquette Catholic 68-46, beat Prince of Peace 65-31, beat Sterling Newman 56-27.
|9. Newman Catholic, Mason City (15-1) beat Rockford 79-25, beat
|Northwood-Kensett 85-52, beat Garner Hayfield Ventura 67-63.
|10. Danville (15-2) beat Holy Trinity Catholic 63-41, lost to New London 63-54, beat Hillcrest Academy 68-30.
|¤