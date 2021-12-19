How the Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball teams fared in their weekly games:
|Class 4A
|1. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (6-0) beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61-38, beat Sioux City West 79-42.
|2. Ames (5-1) beat Waukee 63-43, beat Mason City 60-38.
|3. Johnston (4-1) lost to Ankeny Centennial 92-71.
|4. Cedar Falls (3-1) lost to Cedar Rapids Jefferson 60-48, beat Waterloo West 63-42, beat Mason City 64-46.
|5. Prairie, Cedar Rapids (5-1) lost to
|Cedar Rapids Kennedy 62-46, beat Iowa City Liberty 51-49.
|6. Sioux City, East (7-1) beat Sioux City North 60-53, beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49-29, lost to Kenwood 69-67.
|7. Waterloo, West (3-2) lost to Cedar Rapids Washington 49-48, lost to Cedar Falls 63-42.
|8. Pleasant Valley (6-0) beat Davenport North 68-56, beat Davenport West 48-40, beat Rock Island 68-63.
|9. Waukee Northwest (5-1) beat Des Moines Hoover 79-46, beat Ankeny 57-50.
|10. Valley, West Des Moines (5-1) beat Ottumwa 73-52, beat Waukee 72-59.
|Class 3A
|1. Dallas Center-Grimes (5-0) beat Indianola 69-59.
|2. Clear Lake (4-1) lost to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49-39, beat Hampton-Dumont-CAL 68-32.
|3. Ballard (5-1) beat Carlisle 59-40, beat Carroll 88-77.
|4. Harlan (6-0) beat Glenwood 71-49, beat Red Oak 69-60.
|5. Washington (6-0) beat Oskaloosa 75-63, beat Mount Pleasant 70-41.
|(tie) Dubuque Wahlert (2-2) lost to Iowa City West 77-64, lost to
|Dubuque Hempstead 54-47.
|7. Pella (4-2) beat Fairfield 92-72, beat Newton 69-55.
|8. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (4-1) beat Western Dubuque 71-65, beat Waterloo East 58-57.
|9. Denison-Schleswig (6-1) beat OABCIG 64-55, beat Clarinda 50-34.
|(tie) beat Clear Creek-Amana (6-0) beat Independence 66-59, beat Center Point-Urbana 60-53.
|Class 2A
|1. Aplington-Parkersburg (5-1) vs. Union Community, ppd., beat Hudson 81-69, lost to Caledonia 70-61.
|2. Estherville Lincoln Central (5-1) beat Algona 91-71.
|3. Western Christian, Hull (5-1) beat Sioux Center 81-76, beat Sheldon 74-43.
|4. Denver (7-1) beat BCLUW 70-36, beat Dunkerton 75-74.
|5. Van Meter (6-0) beat Madrid 59-50, bear Earlham 67-41.
|(tie) Des Moines Christian (5-1) beat Woodward-Granger 71-41, beat Pleasantville 74-48.
|7. Boyden-Hull (5-1) beat Sioux Center 81-76, beat Sheldon 74-73.
|8. Central Lyon (6-0) beat Okoboji 79-53, beat West Lyon 94-86, beat MOC-Floyd Valley 82-65.
|9. Camanche (6-0) beat Northeast 40-39, beat Durant 74-26.
|10
|Monticello (7-0) beat Anamosa 71-60, beat Tipton 66-47.
|Class 1A
|1. North Linn, Troy Mills (8-0) beat Starmont 117-28, beat
|Maquoketa Valley 97-40.
|2. Grand View Christian (8-0) beat Meskwaki Settlement 83-35, beat Gilbert 74-29, beat Cardinal 82-39, beat North Andrew 84-46.
|3. Montezuma (6-2) lost to North Mahaska 50-34, beat Sigourney 67-27, lost to Williamsburg 57-49.
|4. Easton Valley (7-0) beat Calamus-Wheatland 57-37, beat Cedar Valley Christian 74-33.
|5. St. Mary's, Remsen (6-0) beat West Sioux 62-39, beat Hinton 49-42.
|6. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars (6-1) beat Harris-Lake Park 76-37, lost to Unity Christian 64-41, beat Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 62-58.
|7. Janesville (7-1) lost to Dunkerton 67-57, Beat North Butler 46-37, beat Don Bosco 52-36.
|8. Martensdale-St. Marys (6-0) beat Nodaway Valley 74-52.
|9. A-H-S-TW, Avoca (4-0) beat Missouri Valley 79-40.
|10. Lake Mills (7-0) beat Central Springs 75-46, beat Eagle Grove 66-16, beat Garner Hayfield Ventura 67-30.