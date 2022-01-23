How ranked teams fared in their weekly games:

Class 4A
1. Ames (9-1) beat Waukee Northwest 54-50, beat West Des Moines Dowling Catholic 41-36.
2. Pleasant Valley (12-0) beat Central DeWitt 47-35, beat North Scott 48-36.
3. Waukee Northwest (11-2) beat Dowling Catholic 55-56, lost to Ames 54-50.
4. Prairie, Cedar Rapids (9-1) lost to Iowa City West 49-47, beat Iowa City Liberty 59-41.
5. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (10-2) beatSioux City North 72-27, beat LeMars 52-33.
6. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (10-2) beatWahlert Catholic 60-52, beat Linn-Marr 58-54.
7. Cedar Falls (9-2) beat Xavier 64-30, beat Waterloo West 69-55.
8. Ankeny (10-2) beat Waukee 65-58, beat Marshalltown 71-65.
(tie) Johnston (11-2) beatDavenport Central 97-51, beat Mason City 86-40.
10. Sioux City, East (10-2) beatBishop Heelan 59-55, beat Council Bluffs Jefferson 75-41.
Class 3A
1. Fort Madison (12-0) beatKeokuk 823-42, beat West Hancock 71-52.
2. Harlan (11-1) beatAtlantic 77-50, lost to Platteview 58-48.
3. Humboldt (12-1) lost to Clear Lake 55-50, beat Webster City 46-45
4. Washington (13-1) beat Keokuk 65-49, beat Davis County 84-67, beat Mount PLeasant 56-45.
5. Pella (10-4) lost to Des Moines Christian 53-47, lost to Indianola 83-68.
6. Dallas Center-Grimes (10-1) beat Newton 67-41, beat Oskaloosa 78-38, beat Carroll 53-50.
7. Clear Creek-Amana (9-4) lost to Williamsburg 73-59, lost toIndependence 63-61, lost to Burlington 63-40.
8. Spencer (10-3) beatIndependence 55-48, lost toWestern Christian 59-36.
9. Decorah (12-1) beat Crestwood 65-48, beat South Winneshiek 102-42.
10. Central Clinton, De Witt (11-2) lost to Pleasant Valley 47-35, beat Bettendorf 49-42.
Class 2A
1. Central Lyon (13-1) beat beatSheldon 69-37, lost to Boyden-Hull 61-55.
2. Van Meter (13-1) lost to Winterset 64-55, beat Pleasantville 76-52, beat Earlham 62-49.
3. Aplington-Parkersburg (10-1) beat Columbus Catholic 90-55, beat Denver 92-56.
4. Monticello (14-0) beat North Cedar 86-48, beat West Branch 7-43.
5. Western Christian, Hull (13-1) beat Estherville Lincoln Central 69-58, beat Spencer 59-36.
6. Mid-Prairie, Wellman (14-0) beat Tipton 71-36, beat Camanche 51-46.
7. Boyden-Hull (12-1) beat Central Lyon 61-55.
8. Camanche (12-2) beat Cascade 54-42, lost to Mid-Prairie 51-46.
9. South Central Calhoun (12-2) beat Pocahontas Area 86-52, beat Alta-Aurelia 68-44, lost to Sioux Central 73-72.
10. Williamsburg (13-2) beat Clear Creek-Amana 73-59, beat Benton 58-23..
Class 1A
1. Grand View Christian (21-0) beat Knoxville 97-37, beat Atlantic 96-68, beat West Marshall 93-40, beat Roland Story 72-53.
2. St. Mary's, Remsen (15-0) beat River Valley 76-19,beatTrinity Christian 71-30, beat Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 55-49.
3. North Linn, Troy Mills (14-1) beatAlburnett 85-49, beat Starmont 93-18, beatMaquoketa Valley 68-24.
4. A-H-S-TW, Avoca (14-0) beat Earlham 64-52, beat IKM-Manning 63-34, beat Audubon 74-20.
5. Lake Mills (15-0) beat Belmond-Klemme 79-16, beat Bishop Garrigan 75-32, beat Osage 74-54, beat Northwoon-Kensett 70-36.
6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (15-0) beatSouth Hardin 61-60, beat AGWSR 72-23.
7. Martensdale-St. Marys (12-1) beat Ankeny Christian 73-67, beat East Union 81-40, lost to Kuemper Catholic 57-44.
(tie) New London (9-) lost to WACO 67-48.
9. Easton Valley (12-2) beat Cedar Valley Christian 73-30, beat
10. Newman Catholic, Mason City (10-1) beatCalamus-Wheatland 60-32.
