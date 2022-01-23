How ranked teams fared in their weekly games:
|Class 4A
|1. Ames (9-1) beat Waukee Northwest 54-50, beat West Des Moines Dowling Catholic 41-36.
|2. Pleasant Valley (12-0) beat Central DeWitt 47-35, beat North Scott 48-36.
|3. Waukee Northwest (11-2) beat Dowling Catholic 55-56, lost to Ames 54-50.
|4. Prairie, Cedar Rapids (9-1) lost to Iowa City West 49-47, beat Iowa City Liberty 59-41.
|5. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (10-2) beat
|Sioux City North 72-27, beat LeMars 52-33.
|6. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (10-2) beat
|Wahlert Catholic 60-52, beat Linn-Marr 58-54.
|7. Cedar Falls (9-2) beat Xavier 64-30, beat Waterloo West 69-55.
|8. Ankeny (10-2) beat Waukee 65-58, beat Marshalltown 71-65.
|(tie) Johnston (11-2) beat
|Davenport Central 97-51, beat Mason City 86-40.
|10. Sioux City, East (10-2) beat
|Bishop Heelan 59-55, beat Council Bluffs Jefferson 75-41.
|¤
|Class 3A
|1. Fort Madison (12-0) beat
|Keokuk 823-42, beat West Hancock 71-52.
|2. Harlan (11-1) beat
|Atlantic 77-50, lost to Platteview 58-48.
|3. Humboldt (12-1) lost to Clear Lake 55-50, beat Webster City 46-45
|4. Washington (13-1) beat Keokuk 65-49, beat Davis County 84-67, beat Mount PLeasant 56-45.
|5. Pella (10-4) lost to Des Moines Christian 53-47, lost to Indianola 83-68.
|6. Dallas Center-Grimes (10-1) beat Newton 67-41, beat Oskaloosa 78-38, beat Carroll 53-50.
|7. Clear Creek-Amana (9-4) lost to Williamsburg 73-59, lost to
|Independence 63-61, lost to Burlington 63-40.
|8. Spencer (10-3) beat
|Independence 55-48, lost to
|Western Christian 59-36.
|9. Decorah (12-1) beat Crestwood 65-48, beat South Winneshiek 102-42.
|10. Central Clinton, De Witt (11-2) lost to Pleasant Valley 47-35, beat Bettendorf 49-42.
|¤
|Class 2A
|1. Central Lyon (13-1) beat beat
|Sheldon 69-37, lost to Boyden-Hull 61-55.
|2. Van Meter (13-1) lost to Winterset 64-55, beat Pleasantville 76-52, beat Earlham 62-49.
|3. Aplington-Parkersburg (10-1) beat Columbus Catholic 90-55, beat Denver 92-56.
|4. Monticello (14-0) beat North Cedar 86-48, beat West Branch 7-43.
|5. Western Christian, Hull (13-1) beat Estherville Lincoln Central 69-58, beat Spencer 59-36.
|6. Mid-Prairie, Wellman (14-0) beat Tipton 71-36, beat Camanche 51-46.
|7. Boyden-Hull (12-1) beat Central Lyon 61-55.
|8. Camanche (12-2) beat Cascade 54-42, lost to Mid-Prairie 51-46.
|9. South Central Calhoun (12-2) beat Pocahontas Area 86-52, beat Alta-Aurelia 68-44, lost to Sioux Central 73-72.
|10. Williamsburg (13-2) beat Clear Creek-Amana 73-59, beat Benton 58-23..
|¤
|Class 1A
|1. Grand View Christian (21-0) beat Knoxville 97-37, beat Atlantic 96-68, beat West Marshall 93-40, beat Roland Story 72-53.
|2. St. Mary's, Remsen (15-0) beat River Valley 76-19,beat
|Trinity Christian 71-30, beat Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 55-49.
|3. North Linn, Troy Mills (14-1) beat
|Alburnett 85-49, beat Starmont 93-18, beat
|Maquoketa Valley 68-24.
|4. A-H-S-TW, Avoca (14-0) beat Earlham 64-52, beat IKM-Manning 63-34, beat Audubon 74-20.
|5. Lake Mills (15-0) beat Belmond-Klemme 79-16, beat Bishop Garrigan 75-32, beat Osage 74-54, beat Northwoon-Kensett 70-36.
|6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (15-0) beat
|South Hardin 61-60, beat AGWSR 72-23.
|7. Martensdale-St. Marys (12-1) beat Ankeny Christian 73-67, beat East Union 81-40, lost to Kuemper Catholic 57-44.
|(tie) New London (9-) lost to WACO 67-48.
|9. Easton Valley (12-2) beat Cedar Valley Christian 73-30, beat
|10. Newman Catholic, Mason City (10-1) beat
|Calamus-Wheatland 60-32.
|¤
|¤