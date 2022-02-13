How ranked teams fared in their weekly games:
|Class 4A
|1. Ames (17-1) beat
|Southeast Polk 56-53, beat Fort Dodge 62-23.
|2. Pleasant Valley (19-0) beat Clinton 75-39, beat Bettendorf 63-37.
|3. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (17-4) beat
|Xavier 64-40, beat Iowa City West 57-52, beat Dowling Catholic 73-44.
|4. Cedar Falls (16-2) beat Wahlert Catholic 70-59, beat Western Dubuque 66-60, beat
|Waverly-Shell Rock 70-37.
|5. Valley, West Des Moines (17-3) beat Urbandale 56-53, beat Linn-Mar 75-40.
|6. Ankeny (15-4) lost to Des Moines Hoover 53-51, beat Ankeny Centennial 81-79.
|7. Waukee Northwest (16-4) beat Des Moines East 76-49, beat Marshalltown 70-55.
|8. Johnston (15-3) beat Dowling Catholic 58-49.
|9. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (14-3) beat Bishop Heelan 78-50.
|10. Iowa City, West (14-5) beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson 67-53, lost to Cedar Rapids Kennedy 67-52.
|Class 3A
|1. Decorah (18-1) beat Waverly-Shell Rock 64-50.
|2. Humboldt (17-2) beat Iowa Falls-Alden 55-29, lost to Webster City 54-51.
|3. Washington (17-3) lost to Williamsburg 83-73, beat Keokuk 59-36.
|4. Spencer (17-3) beat Estherville Lincoln Central 79-57, beat Sioux City North 69-58.
|5. Dallas Center-Grimes (15-4) beat Norwalk 63-61, beat Newton 59-45.
|6. Marion (15-5) lost to West Delaware 50-47, lost to Williamsburg 79-69.
|7. Fort Madison (19-34) lost to Burlington 76-62, beat Muscatine 70-50.
|8. Ballard (15-5) lost to Winterset 68-65.
|9. Winterset (16-5) lost to ADM 76-61, beat Ballard 68-65, beat Bondurant-Farrar 60-54.
|10. Harlan (14-5) lost to Atlantic 75-73, beat Creston 66-60.
