|Class 4A
|1. Chesterton (17-0) beat Warsaw 59-51.
|2. Fishers (15-2) idle.
|3. Carmel (13-4) idle.
|4. Indpls Cathedral (14-5) lost to Floyd Central 46-48.
|5. Indpls Tech (16-3) idle.
|6. Valparaiso (16-3) idle.
|7. Indpls Ben Davis (14-5) beat Avon 70-51.
|8. Indpls N. Central (14-4) beat Guerin Catholic 76-64.
|9. Homestead (14-5) idle.
|10. Penn (14-2) beat John Glenn 78-53.
|Class 3A
|1. Glenn (17-1) lost to Penn 53-78.
|2. NorthWood (17-1) beat COncord 52-50 OT.
|3. Leo (12-2) beat Adams Central 77-54.
|4. Mishawaka Marian (14-3) idle.
|5. Sullivan (16-1) beat Brown County 80-37.
|6. Indpls Brebeuf (11-4) idle.
|7. Peru (13-1) beat Argos 51-39.
|8. Norwell (15-3) beat Columbia City 68-57.
|9. Indpls Chatard (13-3) idle.
|10. New Castle (11-3) idle.
|Class 2A
|1. Monroe Central (15-2) idle.
|2. Central Noble (18-1) beat Prairie Heights 85-59.
|3. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (15-2) beat Indpls Tindley 55-47 OT.
|4. Eastside (17-1) idle.
|5. Linton-Stockton (16-2) beat Eastern Greene 60-30.
|6. Lake Station (15-0) beat Washington Twp. 80-33.
|7. Carroll (Flora) (14-1) beat Tri-Central 56-48.
|8. Clinton Prairie (17-2) beat Eastern(Greentown) 60-23, beat Rossville 54-41.
|9. S. Spencer (12-2) idle.
|10. Wapahani (14-3) beat Union (Modoc) 108-17.
|Class 1A
|1. Edinburgh (15-1) beat Crothersville 72-32.
|2. N. Daviess (16-2) idle.
|3. Gary 21st Century (12-3) idle.
|4. Barr-Reeve (11-6) beat Shoals 51-27.
|5. Loogootee (13-4) beat Orleans 54-44.
|6. Bloomfield (14-3) idle.
|7. Tindley (12-6) lost to Fort Wayne Blackhawk 47-55 OT.
|8. Indpls Lutheran (11-4) idle.
|9. Triton (11-5) lost to Caston 50-55.
|10. Bethesda Christian (11-2) beat Horizon Christian 59-36.