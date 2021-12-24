|Class 4A
|1. Zionsville (8-0) beat Kokomo 51-40.
|2. Valparaiso (7-1) lost to Carmel 32-45.
|3. Carmel (7-2) beat Valparaiso 45-32.
|4. Fishers (8-1) beat Hamilton Southeastern 70-68 OT, beat Carroll Fort Wayne 82-58.
|5. Homestead (7-3) lost to Fishers 48-50, beat Hamilton Southeastern 69-45.
|6. Penn (7-0) idle.
|7. Chesterton (6-0) beat Andrean 75-34.
|8. Lawrence North (5-1) idle.
|9. Indpls Cathedral (5-2) idle.
|10. Terre Haute North (7-0) beat Plainfield 49-47.
|Class 3A
|1. Connersville (9-1) beat Greenfield-Central 55-33, lost to Monroe Central 41-48, beat South Decatur 75-49.
|2. Mishawaka Marian (7-1) idle.
|3. Indpls Brebeuf (6-1) beat Beech Grove 58-50.
|4. Leo (6-1) idle.
|5. NorthWood (7-0) idle.
|6. Brownstown (6-0) idle.
|7. Glenn (7-0) idle.
|8. Sullivan (6-0) idle.
|9. N. Harrison (4-1) idle.
|10. Beech Grove (6-2) beat Greenwood 48-37, lost to Brebeuf 50-58.
|Class 2A
|1. Central Noble (8-0) beat Bremen 64-47, beat Wawasee 40-34.
|2. Linton-Stockton (7-0) idle.
|3. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (6-0) beat Lighthouse CPA 79-69.
|4. S. Spencer (6-1) lost to Evansville Memorial 53-60 2OT.
|5. Carroll (Flora) (6-0) idle.
|6. Eastside (9-0) beat Edon (Ohio) 54-43, beat Heritage 55-42.
|(tie) Parke Heritage (5-2) beat McCutcheon 41-37.
|8. Indpls Park Tudor (3-1) idle.
|9. Westview (4-1) beat Lakeland 71-52.
|10. Indpls Covenant Christian (4-2) idle.
|Class A
|1. N. Daviess (9-0) beat Eastern Greene 64-45.
|2. Loogootee (8-2) lost to Washington 45-50.
|3. Barr-Reeve (6-2) beat Northeast Dubois 66-43.
|4. Edinburgh (7-0) idle.
|5. Bloomfield (6-0) idle.
|6. Gary 21st Century (4-1) idle.
|7. Indpls Lutheran (4-0) idle.
|8. Triton (5-1) idle.
|9. Jac-Cen-Del (5-2) idle.
|10. Orleans (6-1) beat Mitchell 60-35.