Class 4A
1. Zionsville (8-0) beat Kokomo 51-40.
2. Valparaiso (7-1) lost to Carmel 32-45.
3. Carmel (7-2) beat Valparaiso 45-32.
4. Fishers (8-1) beat Hamilton Southeastern 70-68 OT, beat Carroll Fort Wayne 82-58.
5. Homestead (7-3) lost to Fishers 48-50, beat Hamilton Southeastern 69-45.
6. Penn (7-0) idle.
7. Chesterton (6-0) beat Andrean 75-34.
8. Lawrence North (5-1) idle.
9. Indpls Cathedral (5-2) idle.
10. Terre Haute North (7-0) beat Plainfield 49-47.
Class 3A
1. Connersville (9-1) beat Greenfield-Central 55-33, lost to Monroe Central 41-48, beat South Decatur 75-49.
2. Mishawaka Marian (7-1) idle.
3. Indpls Brebeuf (6-1) beat Beech Grove 58-50.
4. Leo (6-1) idle.
5. NorthWood (7-0) idle.
6. Brownstown (6-0) idle.
7. Glenn (7-0) idle.
8. Sullivan (6-0) idle.
9. N. Harrison (4-1) idle.
10. Beech Grove (6-2) beat Greenwood 48-37, lost to Brebeuf 50-58.
Class 2A
1. Central Noble (8-0) beat Bremen 64-47, beat Wawasee 40-34.
2. Linton-Stockton (7-0) idle.
3. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (6-0) beat Lighthouse CPA 79-69.
4. S. Spencer (6-1) lost to Evansville Memorial 53-60 2OT.
5. Carroll (Flora) (6-0) idle.
6. Eastside (9-0) beat Edon (Ohio) 54-43, beat Heritage 55-42.
(tie) Parke Heritage (5-2) beat McCutcheon 41-37.
8. Indpls Park Tudor (3-1) idle.
9. Westview (4-1) beat Lakeland 71-52.
10. Indpls Covenant Christian (4-2) idle.
Class A
1. N. Daviess (9-0) beat Eastern Greene 64-45.
2. Loogootee (8-2) lost to Washington 45-50.
3. Barr-Reeve (6-2) beat Northeast Dubois 66-43.
4. Edinburgh (7-0) idle.
5. Bloomfield (6-0) idle.
6. Gary 21st Century (4-1) idle.
7. Indpls Lutheran (4-0) idle.
8. Triton (5-1) idle.
9. Jac-Cen-Del (5-2) idle.
10. Orleans (6-1) beat Mitchell 60-35.

