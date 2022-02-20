|Class 4A
|1. Chesterton (22-0) beat Valparaiso 60-57 OT, beat Boone Grove 69-57.
|2. Carmel (16-5) lost to Warren Central 38-41.
|3. Fishers (20-2)
|beat Lawrence North 53-47, beat Zionsville 53-39.
|4. Indpls Cathedral (18-6) beat Indpls Chatard 80-60, lost to Ben Davis 64-67, beat Lou. Male (Ky.) 78-77.
|5. Homestead (18-5) beat Carroll (Fort Wayne) 68-32.
|6. Floyd Central (16-4) lost to Brownstown Central 59-60 OT, blost to Bloomington North 48-51.
|7. Valparaiso (18-4) lost to Chesterton 57-60 OT.
|8. Penn (18-2) beat Plymouth 67-48, beat Elkhart 79-60.
|9. Indpls Ben Davis (17-6) beat Gary 21st Century 80-56, beat Indpls Cathedral 67-64.
|10. Mt.Vernon (Fortville) (18-2) beat Noblesville 71-56, beat New Palestine 60-56.
|Class 3A
|1. NorthWood (21-1) beat Tippecanoe Valley 55-45, beat Elkhart Christian 65-36, lost to South Bend Washington 31-54.
|2. Mishawaka Marian (18-3) beat Bremen 74-38, beat Jimtown 87-50.
|3. Glenn (20-1) beat Knox 60-47, beat Bremen 66-53.
|4. Sullivan (20-1) beat Bloomfield 53-51, beat Indian Creek 74-68.
|5. Leo (16-3) beat Fort Wayne Dwenger 51-47, beat Lakewood Park 80-47, beat DeKalb 57-35.
|6. Peru (16-1) beat Rochester 64-36.
|7. Norwell (19-3) beat Jay County 71-47, beat Fort Wayne Concordia 52-50.
|8. New Castle (15-4) beat Pendelton Heights 39-38, lost to Greenfield-Central 64-73, beat Brebeuf Jesuit 51-44.
|9. Indpls Brebeuf (14-7) beat Indpls Lutheran 69-31, beat Heritage Christian 77-53, lost to New Castle 44-51.
|10. Brownstown (19-3) beat Floyd Central 60-58 OT, beat Eastern (Pekin) 77-73, beat Providence 81-68.
|Class 2A
|1. Central Noble (21-2) lost to Fort Wayne South 59-74, beat Fremont 74-46.
|2. Monroe Central (20-0) beat Winchester 69-58, beat Cowan 59-27, beat Fort Wayne Snider 58-50.
|3. Eastside (20-1) beat Woodlan 63-61, beat Angola 55-51.
|(tie) Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (16-4) beat Marion 82-48, lost to Antwerp (Ohio) 49-52.
|5. Linton-Stockton (19-3) beat South Knox 39-26, beat North Central (Farmersburg) 59-35.
|6. Carroll (Flora) (18-1) beat Frankfort 76-63, beat Taylor 52-43.
|7. Lake Station (17-3) lost to Munster 50-67, lost to Illiana Christian 58-61, beat Kouts 53-50.
|8. S. Spencer (16-3) beat Wood Memorial 72-27, lost to Southridge 45-47, beat Boonville 57-52.
|9. Wapahani (17-4) beat Daleville 68-36, beat Yorktown 44-38.
|10. Clinton Prairie (17-4) lost to Tri-Central 44-48.
|Class 1A
|1. Gary 21st Century (16-4) lost to Ben Davis 56-80, beat Calumet 87-58.
|2. Bloomfield (17-4) lost to Sullivan 51-53, beat North Knox 64-54.
|3. N. Daviess (19-3) beat White River Valley 71-35, beat Edinburgh 55-47.
|4. Edinburgh (18-3) beat Trinity Lutheran 54-44, beat South Decatur 100-73, lost to North Daviess 47-55.
|5. Loogootee (17-5) beat Washington Catholic 83-17, beat Northeast Dubois 63-30.
|6. N. White (17-3) beat Tri-County 77-52, beat West Central 93-62, beat Pioneer 68-40.
|7. Barr-Reeve (15-7) beat Jasper 43-40, beat Vincennes Rivet 67-22, beat Southridge 58-43.
|8. Tindley (15-7) beat Benton Central 53-48, beat Indpls Herron 72-29, beat Lawrence Central 73-58.
|9. Indpls Lutheran (14-5) lost to Brebeuf Jesuit 31-69, beat Monrovia 62-51.
|10. Triton (14-6) beat Rochester 55-43, lost to Tippecanoe Valley 51-55.