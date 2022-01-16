|Class 4A
|1. Zionsville (9-2) lost to Noblesville 47-66.
|2. Chesterton (12-0) beat Laporte 69-44.
|3. Westfield (10-3) lost to Hamilton Southeastern 58-88, beat Culver Academy 54-52.
|4. Carmel (10-3) beat Indpls Cathedral 71-57.
|5. Fishers (13-2) beat Brownsburg 49-38.
|6. Valparaiso (13-2) beat Michigan City 76-60, beat South bend Washington 64-47.
|7. Indpls Cathedral
|(10-4) lost to Carmel 57-71.
|8. Penn (10-1) beat Warsaw 71-59, beat Jimtown 62-36.
|9. Indpls Tech (12-2) beat Marion 96-67.
|10. Indpls Pike (9-2) beat Lawrence Central 76-74, beat Perry Meridian 52-45, lost to Ben Davis 42-69.
|Class 3A
|1. Leo (8-2) lost to New Haven 63-69.
|2. Indpls Brebeuf (9-3) beat Franklin Central 74-54, lost to North Central (Indpls) 51-55.
|3. NorthWood (13-1) beat Northridge 49-48.
|4. Glenn (12-0) beat South Bend St. Joseph 59-44.
|5. Mishawaka Marian (10-2) beat South Bend Clay 71-39.
|6. Indpls Chatard (12-0) beat Providence Cristo Rey 72-24.
|7. Peru (11-1) lost to Warsaw 40-51.
|8. Sullivan (12-1) beat West Vigo 48-38, beat Vincennes Lincoln 84-47.
|9. Brownstown (9-2) beat Silver Creek 83-71.
|10. New Castle (10-2) beat Rushville 85-46.
|Class 2A
|1. Central Noble (15-0) beat Angola 67-41, beat West Noble 59-52, beat Fremont 61-42, beat Eastside 62-44.
|2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (12-1) lost to Homestead 62-69, beat Ft. Wayne Luers 64-39.
|3. Linton-Stockton (14-1) beat Shkamak 87-49, beat Bloomfield 38-35.
|4. Monroe Central (11-0) beat Union City 47-23.
|5. Carroll (Flora) (11-0) beat Clinton Prairie 45-53, beat Pioneer 64-42.
|6. Eastside (14-1) beat Fairfield 47-43, beat Garrett 62-25, beat Prairie Heights 59-31, lost to Central Noble 44-62.
|7. Clinton Prairie (12-2) lost to Carroll (Flora) 43-45.
|8. Lake Station (11-0) beat Calumet 60-69, beat Hebron 75-64.
|9. Southmont (10-1) beat Seeger 50-34,
|beat Riverton Parke 58-26.
|10. Eastern Hancock (8-3) beat Randolph Southern 74-49, lost to Heritage Christian 48-57.
|Class 1A
|1. N. Daviess (13-1) beat Shakamak 61-37.
|2. Edinburgh (11-1) lost to Greenwood 34-37 OT.
|3. Bloomfield (12-2) lost to Linton-Stockton 35-38, beat South Knox 29-21.
|4. Gary 21st Century (9-2) beat Lighthouse CPA 86-81, beat South Bend Adams 85-77.
|(tie) Loogootee
|(11-4) lost to Barr-Reeve 44-47.
|6. Indpls Lutheran (9-2) lost to Southport 60-73, beat Indpls Scecina 67-54.
|7. Jac-Cen-Del (8-3) lost to Jennings County 56-81, beat Waldron 90-64.
|8. Barr-Reeve (9-6) beat Washington Catholic 83-27, beat Loogootee 47-44.
|9. Tindley (9-4) beat Indpls HomeSchool 74-43, lost to Lafayette Jeff 62-73.
|10. Triton (7-2) beat Culver 60-34.