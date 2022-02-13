How ranked boys basketball teams fared in their weekly games:
|DIVISION I
|1. Centerville (21-0) beat Springboro 94-59, beat Wayne 83-59.
|2. Pickerington Cent. (16-1) beat Groveport Mansion 68-44, beat Lancaster 73-40.
|3. Westerville S. (19-0) beat Canal Winchester 82-46, beat Franklin Heights 72-33.
|4. Gahanna Lincoln (19-2) beat Westerville Central 46-39, beat Mesina 55-49, Grove City 63-34.
|5. Lakewood St. Edward (15-3) beat Solon 63-59, lost to Akr. SVSM 75-66.
|6. Cin. Elder (18-3) beat St. Xavier 47-44, beat La Salle 70-40.
|7. Kettering Fairmont (18-3)lost to Huber Heights Wayne 60-57, beat Beaver Creek 55-40.
|8. Sylvania Northview (18-1) beat Sylvania Southview 86-66, beat Springfield 85-40.
|9. Lyndhurst Brush (16-3) lost to Akr. SVSM 71-63, beat Warrensville Heights 78-38, beat St. Ignatius 62-59.
|10. Pickerington N. (17-2) beat Grove City 62-48, beat New Albany 67-47.
|DIVISION II
|1. Akr. SVSM (15-3) beat Lyndhurst Brush 71-63, beat Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 77-60, beat Lakewood Sr. Edward 75-66.
|2. Kettering Alter (19-2) beat Cin. Archbishop McNicholas 64-47, beat Dayton Carroll 74-37, beat Meadowdale 79-45.
|3. Cols. Beechcroft (16-2) beat Northland 74-71.
|4. Cin. Woodward (17-3) beat Cin. Hughes 78-57, beat Shroder Paideia Academy 108-32, beat Western Hills 108-32.
|5. Bloom-Carroll (19-2) beat Logan Elm 91-39, beat Amanda-Clearcreek 55-38, beat Fairfield Union 50-43.
|6. Tol. Cent. Cath. (17-4) beat Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 65-56, lost to Lima Senior 56-52.
|7. Akr. Buchtel (16-5) beat Brecksville-Broadview Heights.
|8. Waverly (18-4) beat Oak Hill 66-46, beat Portsmouth West 68-47, beat Valley 60-50.
|9. Dresden Tri-Valley (16-4) beat John Glenn 63-17, beat Philo 66-22, beat New Lexington 64-32.
|10. Delaware Buckeye Valley (17-2) beat Col. Bexley 64-50, beat Grandview Heights 65-48.
|DIVISION III
|1. N. Robinson Col. Crawford (20-0) beat Mohawk 73-42, beat Ontario 49-39.
|2. Versailles (19-1) beat Indian Lake 68-63, beat Fort Recovery 52-42.
|3. Collins Western Reserve (19-0) beat Monroeville 61-58, beat Norwalk 50-40, beat South Central 62-52.
|4. Ottawa-Glandorf (18-2) beat Byran 65-19, beat Defiance 58-47, beat Lexington 59-40.
|5. Haviland Wayne Trace (20-1) beat Crestview 54-38, beat Ayersville 47-44.
|6. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
|(16-3) beat Zanesville Rosecrans 66-38, beat Marysville 62-51, beat Miller 94-54.
|7. Cols. Africentric (16-5) beat Eastmoor Academy 63-60.
|8. Swanton (18-2) beat Toledo Christian 56-47, beat Archbold 45-39.
|9. Cin. Taft (11-8) beat Cin. Hughes 87-59.
|10. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (10-9) lost to Akr. SVSM 77-60, lost to Lutheran West 49-45.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Antwerp (18-1) beat Paulding 66-27, beat Eldon 55-18.
|2. Tiffin Calvert (20-0) beat Lakota 52-22, beat New Riegel 61-44.
|3. Botkins (19-2) beat Russia 62-46.
|4. Glouster Trimble (18-0) beat Stewart Federal Hocking 51-50.
|5. New Madison Tri-Village (17-1) Mississinawa Valley 79-41, beat Badin 75-58.
|6. Spring. Cath. Cent. (21-1) beat Madison Plains 54-49, beat Greeneview 62-59.
|7. Richmond Hts. (16-4) beat Chagrin Falls 79-57, beat West Geauga 80-44.
|8. Lucasville Valley (14-4) beat Wheelersburg 55-50, beat Oak Hill 71-50, lost to Waverly 60-50.
|9. Berlin Hiland (14-3) beat Ridgewood 56-41,
|10. New Bremen (16-4) beat New Knoxville 54-29, beat Arcanum 55-46.
