How The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls fared in their weekly games:
|DIVISION I
|1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (15-0) beat Mercy McAuley 52-21, beat Ursuline Aca., 44-38, beat Hoover 52-21, beat Olmsted Falls 53-49.
|2. Cin. Princeton (13-2) beat Colerain 66-36, lost to Mason 54-47.
|3. Reynoldsburg (10-2) beat Regis Jesuit 63-28, beat Pickerington Central 59-40.
|4. Bellbrook (14-1) lost to New Madison Tri-Village 67-37.
|5. Dublin Coffman (13-1) beat Hilliard Bradley 50-31, beat Louisville 60-44.
|6. Akr. Hoban (10-0) beat Westerville North 64-29.
|7. Can. Glenoak (12-1) beat Perry 56-48, beat Regis Jesuit 64-54
|8. Newark (9-4) beat Olentangy Berlin 54-41, lost to Lancaster 54-37.
|9. Pickerington Cent. (9-4) lost to Reynoldsburg 56-53, beat Gahanna Lincoln 59-40.
|10. Olmsted Falls (14-1) beat Berea-Midpark 84-57, lost to Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 53-49..
|(tie) Holland Springfield (11-1) lost to Anthony Wayne 55-18, beat Maumee 55-30.
|DIVISION II
|1. Granville (14-0) beat Newark Catholic 52-32, beat Sidney 58-34.
|2. Cols. Hartley (11-0) lost to Bishop Watterson 48-37, beat Stow-Munroe Falls 52-42.
|3. Kettering Alter (13-0) did not report.
|4. Dresden Tri-Valley (14-1) beat River View 50-17, beat Ottawa-Glandorf 51-49.
|5. Shelby (14-0) beat Marion Harding 65-37.
|6. Tol. Cent. Cath. (13-0) beat Lima Senior 71-31, beat Whitmer 59-50.
|7. Napoleon (12-2) beat Southview 33-20.
|8. Thornville Sheridan (12-2) beat Maysville 62-21, beat River View 66-18.
|9. Alliance Marlington (12-2) beat Salem 60-54, beat Notre Dame Aca., 51-31.
|10. Lancaster Fairfield Union (14-1) beat Maysvile 59-31, beat Circleville 43-19
|DIVISION III
|1. Wheelersburg (13-0) beat Vinton County 53-50, beat South Webster 55-47.
|2. Cardington-Lincoln (13-0) beat Centerburg 57-35.
|3. Worthington Christian (12-1) lost to Grandview Heights 46-35.
|4. Apple Creek Waynedale (12-0) beat Dalton 56-25, beat Norwayne 49-19.
|5. Arcanum (14-1) beat Versailles 54-16, beat Twin Valley South 69-23.
|6. Cin. Purcell Marian
|(10-1) did not report.
|7. Sardinia Eastern (13-2) beat North Adams 69-50, beat Fayetteville-Perry 70-51.
|8. Cols. Africentric
|(8-2) beat Briggs 78-21, beat Walnut Ridge 68-11.
|9. Ottawa-Glandorf (9-3) beat Bath 53-36, lost to Tri-Valley 51-49.
|10. Wauseon (8-3) beat Bowling Green 59-21, beat Liberty Center 44-38.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Ft. Loramie (15-0) beat Jackson Center 56-19, beat Anna 55-39.
|2. New Washington Buckeye Cent. (13-1) beat Colonel Crawford 65-35, beat Mohawk 52-34.
|3. Glouster Trimble (13-0) beat Greenup County 53-33.
|4. New Madison Tri-Village (11-2) beat Franklin Monroe 88-21, beat Bellbrook 67-37.
|5. Sugar Grove Berne Union (9-0) beat Johnstown 44-38
|6. Waterford (11-1) beat Monroe Central 58-47, beat Margaretta 49-37.
|7. Tree of Life (14-0) beat Delaware Christian 65-20, beat Gramdview Heights 45-37
|8. New Riegel (9-1) lost to Old Fort 49-38.
|9. New Knoxville (13-1) beat Minster 36-23, beat Spencerville 54-28.
|10. Russia (13-4) beat Houston 62-26, beat Fairlawn 61-13.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.