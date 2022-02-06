Division 1
1. Detroit King (11-1) beat Detroit Mumford 63-38.
2. Orchard Lake St. Mary's (12-3) lost to Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 50-62, beat Detroit Catholic Central 81-64, beat Grand Rapids Christian 63-48.
3. Muskegon (11-1) beat Zeeland West 59-17, lost to Ferndale 46-57.
4. Grand Rapids Northview (13-0) beat Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 66-48, beat Grand Rapids Forest Hills 51-35, beat Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 68-64 OT.
5. Detoirt Catholic Central (8-5) lost to Orchard Lake St. Mary's 64-81, lost to Warren De La Salle 51-73.
6. Detroit Cass Tech (12-2) beat Detroit Mumford 78-36.
7. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (9-4) beat Orchard Lake St. Mary's 62-50, lost to Grand Rapids Northview 64-68 OT.
(tie) Detroit U-D Jesuit(8-4) beat Warren De La Salle 61-41.
9. Warren De La Salle (10-4) lost to Detroit U-D Jesuit 41-61, beat Detroit Catholic Central 73-51.
10. Rockford (12-1) beat Caledonia 64-53.
Division 2
1. Williamston (15-0) beat Grand Rapids Union 63-48, beat East Lansing 66-37, beat Fowlerville 78-40.
2. Hudsonville Unity Christian (13-0) beat Allendale 62-48.
3. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (13-1) beat Ada Forest Hills Eastern 88-60.
4. Ferndale (10-2) beat Clarkston 56-52, beat Muskegon 57-46.
5. Parchment (14-0) beat Coloma 58-44, beat Constantine 67-21.
6. Crosswell-Lexington (12-0) idle.
7. Benton Harbor (12-2) beat Battle Creek Central 87-79, lost to Detroit Edison 51-71.
8. Marshall (13-1) beat Battle Creek Harper Creek 66-52, beat Portage Central 77-74.
9. Warren Michigan Collegiate (11-1) lost to River Rogue 52-63.
10. Freeland (12-0) beat Birch Run 68-24.
Division 3
1. Flint Beecher (10-1) beat Genesee Christian 80-62.
2. Menominee (13-1) beat Escanaba 65-62, beat Marquette 86-77 3OT.
3. Traverse City St. Francis (11-1) beat Harbor Springs 73-35, beat McBain 66-41.
4. Ecorse (7-2) lost to Detroit University Prep 69-72.
5. Reese (11-2) beat Bad Axe 73-53.
6. Bad Axe(11-2) lost to Reese 50-73.
7. Riverview Gabriel Prep (12-0) beat Royal Oak Shine 58-41, beat Marine City Cardinal Mooney 71-35.
8. Vandercook Lake (11-1) lost to Michigan Center 66-68.
9. Benzonia Benzie Central (11-1) beat Kingsley 51-41, beat Onekama 79-42.
10. Schoolcraft (11-2) beat Constantine 68-27, beat Delton kellogg 79-48.
Division 4
1. Southfield Christian (11-2) beat Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 71-46, lost to Detroit County Day 47-70.
2. Ewen-Trout Creek (10-2) beat Watersmeet 87-47, lost to Hurley (Wis.) 40-85, lost to Painesdale Jeffers 59-70.
3. Rudyard (11-0) beat Newberry 81-33.
4. McBain Northern Michigan Christian (13-0) beat Sanford Meridian 37-34, beat McBain 72-44, beat Houghton Lake 46-28.
5. Powers North Central (12-1) beat Crystal Falls Forest Park 52-42, beat Carney-Nadeau 78-36.
6. Hillman (13-0) beat Hale 54-28, beat Rogers City 40-32, beat Atlanta 67-32.
7. New Buffalo (12-1) beat Three Oaks River Valley 81-65.
8. Munising (13-1) beat Pickford 66-50, beat Bark River-Harris 59-53.
9. Bellevue (10-1) beat Climax-Scotts 66-32.
10. Onaway (11-0) beat Fife Lake Forest Area 100-20, beat Pellston 74-51.

