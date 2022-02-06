|Division 1
|1. Detroit King (11-1) beat Detroit Mumford 63-38.
|2. Orchard Lake St. Mary's (12-3) lost to Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 50-62, beat Detroit Catholic Central 81-64, beat Grand Rapids Christian 63-48.
|3. Muskegon (11-1) beat Zeeland West 59-17, lost to Ferndale 46-57.
|4. Grand Rapids Northview (13-0) beat Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 66-48, beat Grand Rapids Forest Hills 51-35, beat Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 68-64 OT.
|5. Detoirt Catholic Central (8-5) lost to Orchard Lake St. Mary's 64-81, lost to Warren De La Salle 51-73.
|6. Detroit Cass Tech (12-2) beat Detroit Mumford 78-36.
|7. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (9-4) beat Orchard Lake St. Mary's 62-50, lost to Grand Rapids Northview 64-68 OT.
|(tie) Detroit U-D Jesuit(8-4) beat Warren De La Salle 61-41.
|9. Warren De La Salle (10-4) lost to Detroit U-D Jesuit 41-61, beat Detroit Catholic Central 73-51.
|10. Rockford (12-1) beat Caledonia 64-53.
|Division 2
|1. Williamston (15-0) beat Grand Rapids Union 63-48, beat East Lansing 66-37, beat Fowlerville 78-40.
|2. Hudsonville Unity Christian (13-0) beat Allendale 62-48.
|3. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (13-1) beat Ada Forest Hills Eastern 88-60.
|4. Ferndale (10-2) beat Clarkston 56-52, beat Muskegon 57-46.
|5. Parchment (14-0) beat Coloma 58-44, beat Constantine 67-21.
|6. Crosswell-Lexington (12-0) idle.
|7. Benton Harbor (12-2) beat Battle Creek Central 87-79, lost to Detroit Edison 51-71.
|8. Marshall (13-1) beat Battle Creek Harper Creek 66-52, beat Portage Central 77-74.
|9. Warren Michigan Collegiate (11-1) lost to River Rogue 52-63.
|10. Freeland (12-0) beat Birch Run 68-24.
|Division 3
|1. Flint Beecher (10-1) beat Genesee Christian 80-62.
|2. Menominee (13-1) beat Escanaba 65-62, beat Marquette 86-77 3OT.
|3. Traverse City St. Francis (11-1) beat Harbor Springs 73-35, beat McBain 66-41.
|4. Ecorse (7-2) lost to Detroit University Prep 69-72.
|5. Reese (11-2) beat Bad Axe 73-53.
|6. Bad Axe
|(11-2) lost to Reese 50-73.
|7. Riverview Gabriel Prep (12-0) beat Royal Oak Shine 58-41, beat Marine City Cardinal Mooney 71-35.
|8. Vandercook Lake (11-1) lost to Michigan Center 66-68.
|9. Benzonia Benzie Central (11-1) beat Kingsley 51-41, beat Onekama 79-42.
|10. Schoolcraft (11-2) beat Constantine 68-27, beat Delton kellogg 79-48.
|Division 4
|1. Southfield Christian (11-2) beat Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 71-46, lost to Detroit County Day 47-70.
|2. Ewen-Trout Creek (10-2) beat Watersmeet 87-47, lost to Hurley (Wis.) 40-85, lost to Painesdale Jeffers 59-70.
|3. Rudyard (11-0) beat Newberry 81-33.
|4. McBain Northern Michigan Christian (13-0) beat Sanford Meridian 37-34, beat McBain 72-44, beat Houghton Lake 46-28.
|5. Powers North Central (12-1) beat Crystal Falls Forest Park 52-42, beat Carney-Nadeau 78-36.
|6. Hillman (13-0) beat Hale 54-28, beat Rogers City 40-32, beat Atlanta 67-32.
|7. New Buffalo (12-1) beat Three Oaks River Valley 81-65.
|8. Munising (13-1) beat Pickford 66-50, beat Bark River-Harris 59-53.
|9. Bellevue (10-1) beat Climax-Scotts 66-32.
|10. Onaway (11-0) beat Fife Lake Forest Area 100-20, beat Pellston 74-51.
How They Fared
- By The Associated Press
-
- Updated
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
NEW YORK (AP) — Todd Gitlin, a prominent anti-war and campus activist of the 1960s who drew upon his experiences and influenced many others as an author, sociologist and educator, has died at age 79.
ISLESFORD, Maine (AP) — Ashley Bryan, a prolific and prize-winning children’s author and illustrator who told stories of Black life, culture and folklore in such acclaimed works as “Freedom Over Me,” “Beautiful Blackbird” and “Beat the Story-Drum, Pum-Pum,” has died at age 98.
NEW YORK — Jason Epstein, a publishing innovator and bon vivant who helped put the classics in paperback, co-founded The New York Review of Books and worked with such novelists as E.L. Doctorow, Vladimir Nabokov and Philip Roth, has died at age 93.
- By Lillian Shapiro | Special Correspondent for Real Estate Marketplace