|Division 1
|1. Hudsonville (16-2) beat Caledonia 61-42, beat Grandville 73-31.
|(tie) West Bloomfield (15-1) beat Detroit Edison 65-62.
|3. Hartland (17-1) beat Plymouth 53-17, beat Canton 58-21.
|4. Midland Dow (17-1) beat Mount Pleasant 79-32, beat Flushing 56-42.
|5. Parma Western (17-1) beat Hatings 68-28, beat Coldwater 54-28.
|6. Farmington Hills Mercy (14-3) beat Detroit Cass Tech 61-37, lost to Bloomfield Hills Marian 44-45 OT.
|7. Wayne Memorial (17-1) beat Westland John Glenn 69-25, beat Dearborn 81-34.
|8. Dearborn Divine Child (15-3) beat Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 49-28, lost to Bloomfield Hills Marian 36-44.
|9. Grosse Pointe North (14-4) beat Utica Eisenhower 48-28, lost to Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 38-39, lost to Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 32-58
|10. Byron Center (15-2) beat Grand Rapids Christian 53-44, beat Grand Rapids Forest Hills 70-42.
|Division 2
|1. Detroit Edison (8-3) beay Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 60-52, lost to West Bloomfield 62-65.
|2. Grand Rapids West Catholic (17-1) beat Coopersville 61-17, beat Hudsonville Unity Christian 67-24.
|3. Redford Westfield Prep (16-1) idle.
|4. Lansing Catholic (16-1) lost to Portland 41-53.
|5. Frankenmuth (16-1) beat Freeland 56-42, beat Alma 73-23.
|6. Newaygo (17-1) beat Grant 53-42, beat Howard City Tri County 70-30.
|7. Edwardsburg (18-0) beat Niles 69-26, beat Buchanan 58-35.
|8. Portland (17-1) beat Lansing Catholic 53-41, beat Fowler 47-34.
|9. Lake Fenton (15-2) beat Goodrich 51-39, lost to Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 47-57.
|10. Ovid-Elsie (17-0) beat Mt. Morris 67-22.
|Division 3
|1. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory (15-2) beat Lake Fenton 57-47, lost to Detroit Edison 52-60, beat Holt 70-62.
|2. Kent City (18-0) beat Holton 59-24, beat Hart 42-39.
|3. Maple City Glen Lake (19-0) beat Kingsley 63-41, beat Traverse City Central 49-28.
|4. Sandusky (17-0) beat Marlette 36-19, beat Cass City 34-24.
|5. Calumet (15-2) lost to Houghton 49-58, beat West Iron County 61-36.
|6. Niles Brandywine (16-1) beat Sturgis 38-28.
|7. Madison Heights Bishop Foley (14-1) beat Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 74-56, beat Wixom St. Catherine
|(tie) Harbor Springs (17-2) lost to Elk Rapids 49-56, beat Boyne City 43-29.
|9. St. Ignace (16-2) beat Rudyard 43-38, beat Indian River Inland Lakes 61-35.
|10. Lake City (16-3) lost to McBain 33-49, lost to Manton 29-32.
|Division 4
|1. Portland St. Patrick (17-0) beat Bath 59-23, beat Saranac 64-39.
|2. Fowler (15-3) beat Potterville 62-16, lost to Portland 34-47, beat Pewamo-Westphalia 46-18.
|3. Plymouth Christian Academy (15-3) beat Adrian Lenawee Christian 58-56.
|4. Athens (16-1) beat Litchfield 54-19, beat Climax-Scotts 39-24.
|5. Carney-Nadeau (15-1) beat Brimley 55-33, beat Stephenson 60-31, beat Bark River-Harris 52-43.
|6. Baraga (16-1) beat Painesdale Jeffers 58-39.
|7. Pickford (14-2) beat Cedarville 67-64, beat Newberry 83-39.
|8. Posen (12-1) beat Fairview 74-15, beat Au Gres-Sims 76-27.
|9. Saginaw Nouvel (14-3) beat Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 50-36, beat Hemlock 55-49, beat Ithaca 47-34.
|10. Gaylord St. Mary (17-2) beat Johannesburg-Lewiston 42-41, beat Central Lake 51-44.
