|2. Grand Rapids West Catholic (13-1) beat Hamilton 68-29.
|3. Frankenmuth (12-1) beat Bridgeport 60-9.
|4. Redford Westfield Prep (13-1) beat Detroit Cass Tech 82-58.
|(tie) Lansing Catholic (14-0) beat Charlotte 55-28.
|6. Newaygo (14-1) beat Big Rapids 54-43, beat Reed City 43-21.
|7. Portland (13-1) beat Ioania 60-33, beat Lowell 59-54 OT.
|8. Tecumseh (12-1) lost to Chelseas 40-64.
|9. Houghton (13-1) beat Ishpeming Westwood 63-41.
|10. Lake Fenton (12-1) beat Clio 64-19, beat Flint Kearsley 71-20.
|(tie) Edwardsburg (14-0) beat Dowagiac 61-20.
|Division 3
|1. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory (12-1) lost to Parma Western 55-56, beat Sand Creek 62-37.
|2. Kent City (15-0) beat Sparta 43-23, beat Morley Stanwood 50-38.
|3. Maple City Glen Lake (15-0) beat Frankfort 69-33, beat Buckley 76-10.
|4. Sandusky (13-0) idle.
|5. Niles Brandywine (13-1) beat Three Oaks Valley 58-15.
|6. Calumet (13-1) beat Chassell 93-11, beat Hancock 67-35.
|7. Hart (12-2) lost to Caledonia 36-47, beat Shelby 60-25.
|8. Brooklyn Columbia Central (10-3) lost to Grass Lake 41-57.
|9. Harbor Springs (14-1) beat Traverse City St. Francis 57-47, beat Gaylord St. Mary 59-33.
|10. Jonesville (8-5) beat Bronson 46-26.
|Division 4
|1. Portland St. Patrick (14-0) beat Fowler 58-51 OT.
|2. Fowler (10-2) lost to Portland St. Patrick 51-58 OT.
|3. Gaylord St. Mary (12-3) beat Mancelona 63-18, lost to Harbor Springs 33-59, lost to Bellaire 25-36.
|4. Plymouth Christian Academy (12-3) beat Petersburg Summerfield 56-32.
|5. Posen (12-0) beat Whittemore-Prescott 74-25.
|6. Adrian Lenawee Christian (10-4) lost to Blissfield 36-52, lost to Toledo Christian 64-43.
|7. Athens (11-1) beat Hillsdale Academy
|52-15.
|8. Baraga
|(14-1) beat L'Anse 62-30, beat Lake Linden-Hubbell 61-26.
|9. Carney-Nadeau (12-1) beat Rapid River 64-13.
|10. Lake Leelanau St. Mary (10-2) beat Fife Lake Forest Area 74-38, beat Grand Traverse Academy 58-48.