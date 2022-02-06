Division 1
1. Hudsonville (12-2) beat Grand Haven 55-37.
2. West Bloomfield (12-1) idle.
3. Hartland (13-1) beat Salem 53-33, beat Novie 67-33.
4. Midland Dow (13-1) beat Saginaw Heritage 75-49, beat Grand Blanc 60-50.
5. Dearborn Divine Child (14-1) beat Macomb Lutheran North 51-27, beat Warren Regina 50-19.
6. Parma Western (14-1) beat jackson northwester 56-37, beat Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 56-55.
7. Rockford (13-1) beat Caledonia 62-26.
8. Grosse Pointe North (12-1) beat Port Huron 37-34.
9. Farmington Hills Mercy (12-2) beat Warren Regina 41-11.
10. Wayne Memorial (13-1) beat Livonia Franklin 49-27, beat Livonia Stevenson 57-38.
Division 2

<1. Detroit Edison (7-1) beat Bolingbrook 47-46.

2. Grand Rapids West Catholic (13-1) beat Hamilton 68-29.
3. Frankenmuth (12-1) beat Bridgeport 60-9.
4. Redford Westfield Prep (13-1) beat Detroit Cass Tech 82-58.
(tie) Lansing Catholic (14-0) beat Charlotte 55-28.
6. Newaygo (14-1) beat Big Rapids 54-43, beat Reed City 43-21.
7. Portland (13-1) beat Ioania 60-33, beat Lowell 59-54 OT.
8. Tecumseh (12-1) lost to Chelseas 40-64.
9. Houghton (13-1) beat Ishpeming Westwood 63-41.
10. Lake Fenton (12-1) beat Clio 64-19, beat Flint Kearsley 71-20.
(tie) Edwardsburg (14-0) beat Dowagiac 61-20.
Division 3
1. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory (12-1) lost to Parma Western 55-56, beat Sand Creek 62-37.
2. Kent City (15-0) beat Sparta 43-23, beat Morley Stanwood 50-38.
3. Maple City Glen Lake (15-0) beat Frankfort 69-33, beat Buckley 76-10.
4. Sandusky (13-0) idle.
5. Niles Brandywine (13-1) beat Three Oaks Valley 58-15.
6. Calumet (13-1) beat Chassell 93-11, beat Hancock 67-35.
7. Hart (12-2) lost to Caledonia 36-47, beat Shelby 60-25.
8. Brooklyn Columbia Central (10-3) lost to Grass Lake 41-57.
9. Harbor Springs (14-1) beat Traverse City St. Francis 57-47, beat Gaylord St. Mary 59-33.
10. Jonesville (8-5) beat Bronson 46-26.
Division 4
1. Portland St. Patrick (14-0) beat Fowler 58-51 OT.
2. Fowler (10-2) lost to Portland St. Patrick 51-58 OT.
3. Gaylord St. Mary (12-3) beat Mancelona 63-18, lost to Harbor Springs 33-59, lost to Bellaire 25-36.
4. Plymouth Christian Academy (12-3) beat Petersburg Summerfield 56-32.
5. Posen (12-0) beat Whittemore-Prescott 74-25.
6. Adrian Lenawee Christian (10-4) lost to Blissfield 36-52, lost to Toledo Christian 64-43.
7. Athens (11-1) beat Hillsdale Academy52-15.
8. Baraga(14-1) beat L'Anse 62-30, beat Lake Linden-Hubbell 61-26.
9. Carney-Nadeau (12-1) beat Rapid River 64-13.
10. Lake Leelanau St. Mary (10-2) beat Fife Lake Forest Area 74-38, beat Grand Traverse Academy 58-48.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you