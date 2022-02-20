Division 1
1. Detroit King (16-1) beat Detroit Pershing 67-56, beat Detroit Southeastern 81-44.
2. Detroit U-D Jesuit (12-4) beat Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 74-57, beat Ann Arbor Father Grabriel Richard 74-46.
3. Detroit Cass Tech (15-3) lost to Detroit Western 53-57, beat Detroit Renaissance 72-66.
4. Muskegon (13 -1) beat Holland 61-51, beat Muskegon Mona Shores 60-44, beat Grand Blanc.
5. Orchard Lake St. Mary's (12-4) beat Dearborn Divine Child 71-53.
6. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (12-5) lost to Ferndale 52-62, lost to Detroit Catholic Central 64-66.
7. Grand Rapids Northview (16-1) beat Greenville 90-41, beat Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 74-64.
8. Rockford(16-2) beat Jenison 63-31, lost to Grand Haven 51-54.
9. Hamtramck (14-2) beat River Rouge 76-64, beat Macomb Dakota 74-72 OT.
10. River Rouge (16-3) lost to Hamtramck 64-76, beat Ecorse 72-50.
Division 2
1. Williamston (17-0) beat Mason 59-43.
2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (17-1) beat Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 85-27, beat Wayland 91-38.
3. Hudsonville Unity Christian (17-0) beat Spring Lake 63-45, beat Grand Rapids West Catholic 70-61.
4. Ferndale (13-2) beat Bloomfield Brothers Hills Rice 63-52.
5. Croswell-Lexington (15-0) beat Grosse Pointe North 65-47.
6. Parchment (17-1) lost to Schoolcraft 45-49, beat Galesburg-Augusta 49-30.
7. Marshall (16-1) beat Jackson Lumen Christi 79-37, beat Battle Creek Pennfield 60-47.
8. Benton Harbor (15-2) beat Kalamazoo Central 87-86 2OT.
9. Onsted (17-0) beat Blissfield 67-50.
10. Freeland (16-0) beat Frankenmuth 66-51, beat Gladwin 71-33.
Division 3
1. Flint Beecher (15-1) beat Burton Bendle 76-62, beat Flint Southwestern 66-41.
2. Menominee (15-2) beat Gladstone 52-35, lost to Escanaba 42-57.
3. Reese (14-2) beat Caro 73-29, beat Vassar 78-31.
4. Traverse City St. Francis (14-2) lost to Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 47-56, beat Elk Rapids 62-45.
5. Schoolcraft (15-2) beat Parchment 49-45, beat Fennville 51-36.
6. Riverview Gabriel Richard (16-0) beat Erie Mason 46-43, beat Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes 69-40.
7. Benzonia Benzie Central (15-1) beat Lake Leelanau St. Mary 68-54.
8. Detroit Loyola (12-5) lost to Warren De La Salle Collegiate 68-44, beat Detroit County Day 63-61.
9. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian (13-2) beat Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 79-55.
10. Vandercook Lake (15-1) beat Hanover-Horton 65-56, beat Addison 64-46.
Division 4
1. McBain Northern Michigan Christian (17-0) beat Traverse City Christian 36-31, beat LeRoy Pine River 59-32.
(tie) Southfield Christian (14-4) beat Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 69-44, beat Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 63-27.
3. Rudyard (15-1) beat Cedarville 69-52, lost to St. Ignace 71-72 2OT.
4. Hillman (18-0) beat Atlanta 81-26, beat Fairview 81-24, beat Fairview 72-33.
5. New Buffalo (16-1) beat Lawrence 91-30, beat St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 84-58.
6. Powers North Central (14-2) beat Felch North Dickinson 57-36, beat Norway 52-36.
7. Ewen-Trout Creek (14-2) beat Wakefield-Marenisco 77-62.
8. Munising (13-1) beat Rapid River 54-27.
9. Bellevue (13-2) beat Battle Creek St. Phillip 63-29, beat Colon 50-24.
10. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (10-4) beat Grand Rapids Wellspring 83-54.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

