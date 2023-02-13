FGFTReb
MD.-EASTERN SHOREMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Pollard211-46-66-9008
Davis282-81-20-0007
Fofana151-40-00-1112
Phillip343-124-40-22311
Styles293-79-112-63215
Nugent194-83-50-12413
Thompson180-30-02-5020
Hupstead145-80-03-60411
Anderson131-10-01-2022
Johnson40-20-01-1130
Nnadozie40-00-00-0100
Naboya10-00-00-0000
Totals20020-5723-2815-33102169

Percentages: FG .351, FT .821.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Nugent 2-4, Davis 2-5, Hupstead 1-2, Phillip 1-6, Fofana 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Thompson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Pollard 2, Davis, Thompson).

Turnovers: 20 (Pollard 5, Anderson 3, Phillip 3, Johnson 2, Nugent 2, Styles 2, Thompson 2, Davis).

Steals: 10 (Phillip 3, Styles 3, Davis, Fofana, Nnadozie, Pollard).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
HOWARDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Odom165-92-54-73512
Settle284-70-04-7218
Wood214-103-41-20413
Dockery294-84-40-10113
Hawkins315-83-40-76416
Williams221-53-40-0126
Dickson182-30-13-8354
Robinson151-31-20-0103
Harris121-30-00-0013
Weaver80-10-00-1010
Totals20027-5716-2412-33162478

Percentages: FG .474, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Hawkins 3-3, Wood 2-4, Harris 1-2, Williams 1-3, Dockery 1-4, Robinson 0-1, Settle 0-1, Weaver 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Settle 2, Dickson, Williams).

Turnovers: 17 (Hawkins 6, Settle 3, Dickson 2, Dockery 2, Harris, Odom, Robinson, Williams).

Steals: 6 (Wood 2, Dockery, Odom, Settle, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Md.-Eastern Shore294069
Howard423678

A_1,869 (2,700).

