MD.-EASTERN SHORE (14-10)
Pollard 1-4 6-6 8, Davis 2-8 1-2 7, Fofana 1-4 0-0 2, Phillip 3-12 4-4 11, Styles 3-7 9-11 15, Nugent 4-8 3-5 13, Thompson 0-3 0-0 0, Hupstead 5-8 0-0 11, Anderson 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Nnadozie 0-0 0-0 0, Naboya 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 23-28 69.
HOWARD (16-10)
Odom 5-9 2-5 12, Settle 4-7 0-0 8, Wood 4-10 3-4 13, Dockery 4-8 4-4 13, Hawkins 5-8 3-4 16, Williams 1-5 3-4 6, Dickson 2-3 0-1 4, Robinson 1-3 1-2 3, Harris 1-3 0-0 3, Weaver 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 16-24 78.
Halftime_Howard 42-29. 3-Point Goals_Md.-Eastern Shore 6-21 (Nugent 2-4, Davis 2-5, Hupstead 1-2, Phillip 1-6, Fofana 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Thompson 0-2), Howard 8-19 (Hawkins 3-3, Wood 2-4, Harris 1-2, Williams 1-3, Dockery 1-4, Robinson 0-1, Settle 0-1, Weaver 0-1). Fouled Out_Odom, Dickson. Rebounds_Md.-Eastern Shore 33 (Pollard 9), Howard 33 (Dickson 8). Assists_Md.-Eastern Shore 10 (Styles 3), Howard 16 (Hawkins 6). Total Fouls_Md.-Eastern Shore 21, Howard 24. A_1,869 (2,700).
