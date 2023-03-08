FGFTReb
SC STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Everett211-30-01-9032
Edwards201-70-00-1102
Hallums254-82-21-40010
Simpson192-70-01-3204
Lawrence110-30-01-3120
Jones255-120-02-41114
Gary213-90-00-1329
Alston181-24-80-0116
Ra.Brown183-90-13-4036
Wilson101-30-02-2042
James80-00-00-0010
Wardlaw40-10-00-0000
Totals20021-646-1111-3191755

Percentages: FG .328, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Jones 4-8, Gary 3-6, Wardlaw 0-1, Everett 0-2, Hallums 0-2, Simpson 0-2, Ra.Brown 0-3, Edwards 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (James 2, Everett, Wilson).

Turnovers: 20 (Gary 4, Alston 3, Jones 3, Lawrence 3, Hallums 2, Simpson 2, James, Wardlaw, Wilson).

Steals: 6 (Alston 2, Edwards, Gary, Hallums, Jones).

Technical Fouls: Brown, 12:59 first; Gary, 17:18 second.

FGFTReb
HOWARDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Odom196-71-21-14013
Settle151-30-20-1023
Wood153-80-01-3107
Dockery183-80-00-3019
Hawkins193-63-50-16110
Harris178-133-53-71020
Williams170-12-20-5202
Okojie152-50-01-2224
Robinson151-20-00-4303
Dickson122-40-01-2204
Taiwo92-44-41-2118
Weaver80-30-00-0020
Lewis72-20-00-1134
Rhames70-00-02-2000
Stewart72-30-02-2004
Totals20035-6913-2012-36231291

Percentages: FG .507, FT .650.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Dockery 3-6, Robinson 1-2, Wood 1-2, Harris 1-3, Hawkins 1-3, Settle 1-3, Weaver 0-1, Williams 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Dickson, Odom).

Turnovers: 12 (Williams 4, Hawkins 2, Dickson, Okojie, Rhames, Robinson, Settle, Weaver).

Steals: 8 (Hawkins 3, Dickson, Dockery, Odom, Robinson, Wood).

Technical Fouls: Hawkins, 17:18 second.

SC State213455
Howard385391

