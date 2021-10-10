|Portland St.
|7
|7
|0
|21
|—
|35
|Idaho
|21
|14
|0
|7
|—
|42
First Quarter
IDHO_Borisch 2 run (Prescott kick), 13:20
PRST_Kelly 15 pass from Alexander (Smith kick), 08:13
IDHO_Carter 41 run (Prescott kick), 05:37
IDHO_Traynor 42 pass from Beaudry (Prescott kick), 02:34
Second Quarter
IDHO_Cash 46 pass from Borisch (Prescott kick), 12:58
IDHO_Carter 3 run (Prescott kick), 01:11
PRST_Kelly 11 pass from Alexander (Smith kick), 00:00
Fourth Quarter
PRST_Alexander 1 run (Smith kick), 13:40
PRST_Talalemotu 71 pass from Alexander (Smith kick), 11:16
IDHO_Johnson 3 run (Prescott kick), 07:50
PRST_Talalemotu 26 pass from Alexander (Smith kick), 04:55
|PRST
|IDHO
|First downs
|34
|17
|Rushes-yards
|38-164
|39-236
|Passing
|424
|208
|Comp-Att-Int
|32-49-0
|11-16-0
|Return Yards
|36
|104
|Punts-Avg.
|2-40.0
|4-36.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-0
|1-1
|Penalty-Yards
|8-75
|7-52
|Time of Possession
|33:52
|26:08
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Portland St., Ma. Walker 26-132, Da. Alexander 9-23, Ja. McGee 2-6, Be. Kelly 1-3. Idaho, Za. Borisch 16-83, Au. Carter 4-68, Ro. Johnson 9-36, Mi. Beaudry 4-26, El. Cummings 6-23.
PASSING_Portland St., Da. Alexander 32-48-0-424, Team 0-1-0-0. Idaho, Mi. Beaudry 10-15-0-162, Za. Borisch 1-1-0-46.
RECEIVING_Portland St., Ma. Talalemotu 12-196, Be. Kelly 7-119, Ma. Spiker 5-42, Ge. McCorley 2-30, Na. Bennett 4-28, Ma. Walker 1-7, An. Rodriguez 1-2. Idaho, Te. Traynor 5-114, Da. Cash 1-46, Lo. Kendall 1-23, Me. Stevenson 2-10, Co. Whitney 1-9, Je. Jackson 1-6.