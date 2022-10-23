|Portland St.
|14
|7
|0
|0
|—
|21
|Idaho
|14
|7
|14
|21
|—
|56
First Quarter
PRST_Siofele 2 run (Smith kick), 08:49
IDHO_Jackson 63 pass from McCoy (Chavez kick), 08:06
PRST_Kelly 63 pass from Chachere (Smith kick), 06:28
IDHO_Cummings 7 pass from McCoy (Chavez kick), 02:10
Second Quarter
PRST_Chachere 6 run (Smith kick), 04:25
IDHO_Jackson 32 pass from McCoy (Chavez kick), 00:18
Third Quarter
IDHO_McCoy 14 pass from Cummings (Chavez kick), 11:37
IDHO_Hatten 6 pass from McCoy (Chavez kick), 00:22
Fourth Quarter
IDHO_Johnson 16 run (Chavez kick), 10:32
IDHO_Woods 1 run (Chavez kick), 09:57
IDHO_Johnson 1 run (Chavez kick), 01:54
|PRST
|IDHO
|First downs
|17
|21
|Rushes-yards
|40-128
|40-309
|Passing
|205
|262
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-25-3
|11-20-0
|Return Yards
|35
|0
|Punts-Avg.
|7-36.9
|4-44.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalty-Yards
|4-35
|3-40
|Time of Possession
|30:17
|29:43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Portland St., Jo. Siofele 11-42, Ja. McGee 8-41, Em. Daigbe 6-21, Da. Chachere 11-10, Jo. Malary 2-10, Tr. Easterling 2-4. Idaho, An. Woods 15-139, Au. Carter 5-92, Je. Jackson 2-28, El. Cummings 5-26, Ro. Johnson 6-20, Ge. McCoy 7-4.
PASSING_Portland St., Da. Chachere 12-25-3-205. Idaho, Ge. McCoy 10-19-0-248, El. Cummings 1-1-0-14.
RECEIVING_Portland St., Be. Kelly 6-119, Na. Bennett 2-38, Ma. Talalemotu 2-22, Ja. McGee 1-16, An. Rodriguez 1-10. Idaho, Je. Jackson 4-132, El. Cummings 2-62, Ha. Hatten 3-47, Ge. McCoy 1-14, Co. Whitney 1-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.