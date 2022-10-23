Portland St.1470021
Idaho147142156

First Quarter

PRST_Siofele 2 run (Smith kick), 08:49

IDHO_Jackson 63 pass from McCoy (Chavez kick), 08:06

PRST_Kelly 63 pass from Chachere (Smith kick), 06:28

IDHO_Cummings 7 pass from McCoy (Chavez kick), 02:10

Second Quarter

PRST_Chachere 6 run (Smith kick), 04:25

IDHO_Jackson 32 pass from McCoy (Chavez kick), 00:18

Third Quarter

IDHO_McCoy 14 pass from Cummings (Chavez kick), 11:37

IDHO_Hatten 6 pass from McCoy (Chavez kick), 00:22

Fourth Quarter

IDHO_Johnson 16 run (Chavez kick), 10:32

IDHO_Woods 1 run (Chavez kick), 09:57

IDHO_Johnson 1 run (Chavez kick), 01:54

PRSTIDHO
First downs1721
Rushes-yards40-12840-309
Passing205262
Comp-Att-Int12-25-311-20-0
Return Yards350
Punts-Avg.7-36.94-44.0
Fumbles-Lost0-02-1
Penalty-Yards4-353-40
Time of Possession30:1729:43

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Portland St., Jo. Siofele 11-42, Ja. McGee 8-41, Em. Daigbe 6-21, Da. Chachere 11-10, Jo. Malary 2-10, Tr. Easterling 2-4. Idaho, An. Woods 15-139, Au. Carter 5-92, Je. Jackson 2-28, El. Cummings 5-26, Ro. Johnson 6-20, Ge. McCoy 7-4.

PASSING_Portland St., Da. Chachere 12-25-3-205. Idaho, Ge. McCoy 10-19-0-248, El. Cummings 1-1-0-14.

RECEIVING_Portland St., Be. Kelly 6-119, Na. Bennett 2-38, Ma. Talalemotu 2-22, Ja. McGee 1-16, An. Rodriguez 1-10. Idaho, Je. Jackson 4-132, El. Cummings 2-62, Ha. Hatten 3-47, Ge. McCoy 1-14, Co. Whitney 1-7.

