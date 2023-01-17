MONTANA ST. (12-8)
Belo 2-9 11-15 15, Battle 9-19 3-4 22, Brown 5-10 2-2 12, Fuller 2-5 4-4 8, Patterson 1-2 0-0 3, R.Ford 0-2 0-0 0, Osobor 1-3 4-5 6, Gazelas 0-3 2-2 2, Lecholat 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 20-53 28-34 70.
IDAHO (7-12)
Burris 4-8 1-2 9, Jones 2-6 0-0 4, D.Ford 6-11 0-1 16, Moffitt 9-17 14-23 32, Salih 2-7 0-0 6, T.Smith 1-4 0-0 2, R.Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Hanshaw 2-2 0-0 5, Harge 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 15-26 74.
Halftime_Idaho 34-29. 3-Point Goals_Montana St. 2-12 (Patterson 1-2, Battle 1-5, Brown 0-1, R.Ford 0-1, Gazelas 0-1, Fuller 0-2), Idaho 7-23 (D.Ford 4-7, Salih 2-6, Hanshaw 1-1, Moffitt 0-1, R.Smith 0-2, Burris 0-3, T.Smith 0-3). Fouled Out_Jones. Rebounds_Montana St. 34 (Belo 11), Idaho 27 (Jones 8). Assists_Montana St. 4 (Belo, Brown, Patterson, Osobor 1), Idaho 14 (Moffitt 7). Total Fouls_Montana St. 23, Idaho 24. A_1,979 (4,200).
