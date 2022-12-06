NORTH DAKOTA (5-6)
Levias 1-3 2-3 4, Omot 5-11 2-2 15, Tsartsidze 0-1 1-4 1, Norman 3-6 0-0 8, Trent 6-14 1-5 13, Brooks 6-9 0-0 13, Danielson 1-2 0-0 3, Mathews 0-3 0-0 0, Eaglestaff 0-2 0-0 0, Sueker 2-3 0-0 5, Grant 1-1 0-0 2, Nero 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 26-58 6-14 66.
IDAHO (4-5)
Burris 5-8 0-0 13, Jones 4-9 11-13 19, Moffitt 4-12 6-9 14, Salih 4-10 1-2 12, R.Smith 4-7 0-0 11, T.Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Ford 2-3 0-0 5, Hanshaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 18-24 76.
Halftime_North Dakota 34-33. 3-Point Goals_North Dakota 8-21 (Omot 3-5, Norman 2-5, Brooks 1-1, Sueker 1-1, Danielson 1-2, Nero 0-1, Eaglestaff 0-2, Levias 0-2, Trent 0-2), Idaho 10-19 (Salih 3-4, Burris 3-5, R.Smith 3-5, Ford 1-2, Jones 0-1, T.Smith 0-2). Fouled Out_Mathews. Rebounds_North Dakota 36 (Omot 7), Idaho 28 (Jones 9). Assists_North Dakota 9 (Trent 5), Idaho 11 (Moffitt 6). Total Fouls_North Dakota 22, Idaho 14. A_1,435 (4,200).
