|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRAMENTO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Marks
|24
|0-4
|3-3
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|McRae
|26
|4-6
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|0
|8
|Chappell
|30
|8-14
|5-6
|0-3
|0
|5
|23
|Hunt
|19
|1-7
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|3
|Patterson
|26
|0-3
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|1
|0
|Wilbon
|28
|4-11
|2-5
|2-4
|0
|3
|10
|Mawein
|21
|4-8
|0-0
|4-8
|1
|3
|9
|Adams
|15
|2-5
|1-1
|1-4
|1
|4
|5
|Choi Deng
|11
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-58
|11-16
|11-33
|6
|18
|61
Percentages: FG .397, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Chappell 2-3, Hunt 1-2, Mawein 1-2, Wilbon 0-1, Patterson 0-2, Marks 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Mawein).
Turnovers: 7 (Adams 2, Mawein 2, Chappell, McRae, Patterson).
Steals: 5 (Chappell, Hunt, Mawein, McRae, Patterson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Nagle
|26
|2-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|4
|Parker
|31
|7-15
|3-4
|1-13
|2
|2
|22
|Mackenzie
|27
|2-8
|1-3
|0-0
|3
|1
|6
|Smellie
|28
|0-1
|6-7
|2-4
|2
|3
|6
|Tomley
|28
|4-10
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|10
|Arington
|25
|2-5
|1-2
|0-1
|3
|1
|5
|Carr
|14
|0-0
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|0
|Chang
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Lee
|8
|5-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|10
|Burgin
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-51
|11-16
|5-28
|13
|16
|65
Percentages: FG .451, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Parker 5-10, Tomley 2-5, Mackenzie 1-4, Arington 0-1, Burgin 0-1, Chang 0-1, Smellie 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Arington 2, Chang, Nagle, Parker).
Turnovers: 7 (Smellie 2, Tomley 2, Burgin, Mackenzie, Parker).
Steals: 4 (Parker 2, Arington, Smellie).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Sacramento St.
|22
|39
|—
|61
|Idaho St.
|45
|20
|—
|65
A_1,096 (8,000).
