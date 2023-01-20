FGFTReb
SACRAMENTO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Marks240-43-31-2003
McRae264-60-01-4208
Chappell308-145-60-30523
Hunt191-70-00-2223
Patterson260-30-02-5010
Wilbon284-112-52-40310
Mawein214-80-04-8139
Adams152-51-11-4145
Choi Deng110-00-10-1000
Totals20023-5811-1611-3361861

Percentages: FG .397, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Chappell 2-3, Hunt 1-2, Mawein 1-2, Wilbon 0-1, Patterson 0-2, Marks 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Mawein).

Turnovers: 7 (Adams 2, Mawein 2, Chappell, McRae, Patterson).

Steals: 5 (Chappell, Hunt, Mawein, McRae, Patterson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
IDAHO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Nagle262-20-01-1124
Parker317-153-41-132222
Mackenzie272-81-30-0316
Smellie280-16-72-4236
Tomley284-100-00-22210
Arington252-51-20-1315
Carr140-00-01-5020
Chang101-30-00-0002
Lee85-60-00-10210
Burgin30-10-00-1010
Totals20023-5111-165-28131665

Percentages: FG .451, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Parker 5-10, Tomley 2-5, Mackenzie 1-4, Arington 0-1, Burgin 0-1, Chang 0-1, Smellie 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Arington 2, Chang, Nagle, Parker).

Turnovers: 7 (Smellie 2, Tomley 2, Burgin, Mackenzie, Parker).

Steals: 4 (Parker 2, Arington, Smellie).

Technical Fouls: None.

Sacramento St.223961
Idaho St.452065

A_1,096 (8,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

