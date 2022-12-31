|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. COLORADO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Abercrombie
|36
|3-7
|3-4
|2-5
|0
|5
|10
|Hughes
|20
|3-3
|0-0
|0-9
|0
|5
|6
|Johnson
|38
|2-10
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|5
|Knecht
|42
|7-19
|12-15
|0-8
|5
|2
|29
|Kountz
|40
|6-15
|7-8
|0-0
|1
|5
|19
|Wisne
|22
|3-4
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|5
|6
|Shaw
|13
|2-4
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|0
|6
|Creech
|12
|0-2
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|0
|2
|Melvin
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|225
|26-64
|25-32
|4-33
|9
|26
|83
Percentages: FG .406, FT .781.
3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Knecht 3-8, Shaw 1-3, Abercrombie 1-5, Johnson 1-5, Kountz 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Abercrombie).
Turnovers: 12 (Knecht 3, Kountz 3, Johnson 2, Hughes, Melvin, Shaw, Wisne).
Steals: 4 (Johnson 2, Knecht, Wisne).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IDAHO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carr
|28
|0-4
|6-6
|0-3
|1
|4
|6
|Parker
|24
|6-15
|4-4
|2-6
|1
|4
|16
|Mackenzie
|38
|7-13
|7-7
|0-4
|1
|2
|23
|Smellie
|40
|5-7
|5-6
|1-6
|3
|4
|16
|Tomley
|24
|2-6
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|0
|4
|Arington
|26
|1-5
|8-8
|0-2
|3
|2
|10
|Nagle
|22
|1-3
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|3
|Lee
|16
|3-5
|0-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|6
|Burgin
|5
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|6
|Hansen
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|27-63
|31-35
|4-31
|12
|21
|90
Percentages: FG .429, FT .886.
3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Burgin 2-3, Mackenzie 2-6, Smellie 1-1, Arington 0-1, Hansen 0-1, Parker 0-1, Tomley 0-1, Carr 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Parker 2, Arington).
Turnovers: 8 (Carr 3, Tomley 2, Arington, Parker, Smellie).
Steals: 8 (Mackenzie 4, Arington 2, Carr, Tomley).
Technical Fouls: None.
|N. Colorado
|32
|35
|16
|—
|83
|Idaho St.
|30
|37
|23
|—
|90
A_933 (8,000).
