FGFTReb
N. COLORADOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Abercrombie363-73-42-50510
Hughes203-30-00-9056
Johnson382-100-00-2235
Knecht427-1912-150-85229
Kountz406-157-80-01519
Wisne223-40-02-5156
Shaw132-41-30-1006
Creech120-22-20-3002
Melvin20-00-00-0010
Totals22526-6425-324-3392683

Percentages: FG .406, FT .781.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Knecht 3-8, Shaw 1-3, Abercrombie 1-5, Johnson 1-5, Kountz 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Abercrombie).

Turnovers: 12 (Knecht 3, Kountz 3, Johnson 2, Hughes, Melvin, Shaw, Wisne).

Steals: 4 (Johnson 2, Knecht, Wisne).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
IDAHO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Carr280-46-60-3146
Parker246-154-42-61416
Mackenzie387-137-70-41223
Smellie405-75-61-63416
Tomley242-60-00-6004
Arington261-58-80-23210
Nagle221-31-21-3123
Lee163-50-20-1126
Burgin52-30-00-0116
Hansen20-20-00-0000
Totals22527-6331-354-31122190

Percentages: FG .429, FT .886.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Burgin 2-3, Mackenzie 2-6, Smellie 1-1, Arington 0-1, Hansen 0-1, Parker 0-1, Tomley 0-1, Carr 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Parker 2, Arington).

Turnovers: 8 (Carr 3, Tomley 2, Arington, Parker, Smellie).

Steals: 8 (Mackenzie 4, Arington 2, Carr, Tomley).

Technical Fouls: None.

N. Colorado32351683
Idaho St.30372390

A_933 (8,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you