|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Illinois
|10
|14
|7
|0
|—
|31
First Quarter
ILL_C.Brown 9 run (C.Griffin kick), 12:15.
ILL_FG C.Griffin 34, 2:39.
Second Quarter
ILL_Marchese 25 pass from DeVito (C.Griffin kick), 9:14.
ILL_P.Bryant 17 pass from DeVito (C.Griffin kick), 5:52.
Third Quarter
ILL_I.Williams 63 pass from DeVito (C.Griffin kick), 4:56.
A_37,579.
|CHAT
|ILL
|First downs
|7
|21
|Total Net Yards
|142
|502
|Rushes-yards
|33-93
|37-167
|Passing
|49
|335
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-5
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-30
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-12
|Comp-Att-Int
|6-19-2
|25-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-27
|3-14
|Punts
|9-40.667
|5-31.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|1-15
|2-25
|Time of Possession
|28:13
|31:47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Chattanooga, Ford 17-93, Appleberry 11-34, Hutchinson 5-(minus 34). Illinois, C.Brown 20-108, Love 4-35, Hayden 4-23, Laughery 3-9, Sitkowski 1-3, P.Bryant 1-3, DeVito 4-(minus 14).
PASSING_Chattanooga, Hutchinson 6-18-2-49, Copeland 0-1-0-0. Illinois, DeVito 23-31-0-329, Sitkowski 2-3-0-6.
RECEIVING_Chattanooga, Arnett 3-32, Gibson 2-10, Whatley 1-7. Illinois, Williams 9-103, P.Bryant 6-112, Hightower 2-32, C.Brown 2-6, Marchese 1-25, M.Scott 1-19, Morris 1-16, Washington 1-15, Ford 1-6, Reiman 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chattanooga, Southard 43.
