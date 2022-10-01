|Illinois
|7
|7
|17
|3
|—
|34
|Wisconsin
|7
|3
|0
|0
|—
|10
First Quarter
WIS_Guerendo 21 pass from Mertz (Van Zelst kick), 11:15.
ILL_DeVito 1 run (C.Griffin kick), 4:30.
Second Quarter
WIS_FG Van Zelst 39, 14:53.
ILL_DeVito 1 run (C.Griffin kick), 7:31.
Third Quarter
ILL_DeVito 1 run (C.Griffin kick), 10:24.
ILL_FG C.Griffin 44, 9:03.
ILL_C.Brown 49 run (C.Griffin kick), 6:42.
Fourth Quarter
ILL_FG C.Griffin 31, 14:18.
A_73,502.
|ILL
|WIS
|First downs
|19
|12
|Total Net Yards
|304
|208
|Rushes-yards
|42-137
|24-2
|Passing
|167
|206
|Punt Returns
|2-14
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|7-148
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-19
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-24-0
|17-33-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-11
|5-29
|Punts
|4-34.5
|4-53.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-75
|10-78
|Time of Possession
|33:56
|26:01
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Illinois, C.Brown 25-129, Love 6-16, DeVito 7-(minus 2), (Team) 4-(minus 6). Wisconsin, Mellusi 7-16, Guerendo 1-3, Dike 1-3, B.Allen 8-2, Mertz 7-(minus 22).
PASSING_Illinois, DeVito 18-24-0-167. Wisconsin, Mertz 17-32-2-206, B.Allen 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Illinois, Williams 7-31, Hightower 5-59, P.Bryant 4-51, Marchese 1-20, C.Brown 1-6. Wisconsin, Dike 5-76, Eschenbach 5-32, M.Allen 2-27, Guerendo 2-23, Lewis 1-22, Bell 1-19, Engram 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
