Illinois7717334
Wisconsin730010

First Quarter

WIS_Guerendo 21 pass from Mertz (Van Zelst kick), 11:15.

ILL_DeVito 1 run (C.Griffin kick), 4:30.

Second Quarter

WIS_FG Van Zelst 39, 14:53.

ILL_DeVito 1 run (C.Griffin kick), 7:31.

Third Quarter

ILL_DeVito 1 run (C.Griffin kick), 10:24.

ILL_FG C.Griffin 44, 9:03.

ILL_C.Brown 49 run (C.Griffin kick), 6:42.

Fourth Quarter

ILL_FG C.Griffin 31, 14:18.

A_73,502.

ILLWIS
First downs1912
Total Net Yards304208
Rushes-yards42-13724-2
Passing167206
Punt Returns2-140-0
Kickoff Returns0-07-148
Interceptions Ret.2-190-0
Comp-Att-Int18-24-017-33-2
Sacked-Yards Lost2-115-29
Punts4-34.54-53.5
Fumbles-Lost0-01-1
Penalties-Yards8-7510-78
Time of Possession33:5626:01

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Illinois, C.Brown 25-129, Love 6-16, DeVito 7-(minus 2), (Team) 4-(minus 6). Wisconsin, Mellusi 7-16, Guerendo 1-3, Dike 1-3, B.Allen 8-2, Mertz 7-(minus 22).

PASSING_Illinois, DeVito 18-24-0-167. Wisconsin, Mertz 17-32-2-206, B.Allen 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Illinois, Williams 7-31, Hightower 5-59, P.Bryant 4-51, Marchese 1-20, C.Brown 1-6. Wisconsin, Dike 5-76, Eschenbach 5-32, M.Allen 2-27, Guerendo 2-23, Lewis 1-22, Bell 1-19, Engram 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

