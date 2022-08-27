Wyoming30306
Illinois71071438

First Quarter

ILL_C.Brown 14 pass from DeVito (C.Griffin kick), 14:19.

WYO_FG Hoyland 22, :34.

Second Quarter

ILL_C.Brown 11 run (C.Griffin kick), 8:12.

ILL_FG C.Griffin 26, 4:33.

Third Quarter

WYO_FG Hoyland 46, 12:15.

ILL_P.Bryant 8 pass from DeVito (C.Griffin kick), 2:56.

Fourth Quarter

ILL_C.Brown 5 run (C.Griffin kick), 14:56.

ILL_Love 33 run (C.Griffin kick), 6:49.

A_37,832.

WYOILL
First downs1026
Total Net Yards212477
Rushes-yards31-18241-260
Passing30217
Punt Returns1-104-30
Kickoff Returns2-402-53
Interceptions Ret.0-01-40
Comp-Att-Int5-20-130-40-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-00-0
Punts8-38.254-46.25
Fumbles-Lost2-11-0
Penalties-Yards4-397-80
Time of Possession23:2436:36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Wyoming, Swen 17-98, Peasley 8-76, Braasch 4-9, James 2-(minus 1). Illinois, C.Brown 19-151, Love 3-46, McCray 8-33, Hayden 7-28, DeVito 2-4, (Team) 2-(minus 2).

PASSING_Wyoming, Peasley 5-20-1-30. Illinois, DeVito 27-37-0-194, Sitkowski 3-3-0-23.

RECEIVING_Wyoming, Cobbs 2-14, Braasch 1-7, Pelissier 1-5, Welch 1-4. Illinois, Williams 7-26, Hightower 4-32, P.Bryant 3-44, Washington 3-26, C.Brown 3-16, Morris 2-18, Hayden 2-12, McCray 2-7, Reiman 1-12, Marchese 1-10, Beatty 1-8, M.Scott 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Illinois, C.Griffin 51, C.Griffin 41.

