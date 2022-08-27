|Wyoming
|3
|0
|3
|0
|—
|6
|Illinois
|7
|10
|7
|14
|—
|38
First Quarter
ILL_C.Brown 14 pass from DeVito (C.Griffin kick), 14:19.
WYO_FG Hoyland 22, :34.
Second Quarter
ILL_C.Brown 11 run (C.Griffin kick), 8:12.
ILL_FG C.Griffin 26, 4:33.
Third Quarter
WYO_FG Hoyland 46, 12:15.
ILL_P.Bryant 8 pass from DeVito (C.Griffin kick), 2:56.
Fourth Quarter
ILL_C.Brown 5 run (C.Griffin kick), 14:56.
ILL_Love 33 run (C.Griffin kick), 6:49.
A_37,832.
|WYO
|ILL
|First downs
|10
|26
|Total Net Yards
|212
|477
|Rushes-yards
|31-182
|41-260
|Passing
|30
|217
|Punt Returns
|1-10
|4-30
|Kickoff Returns
|2-40
|2-53
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-40
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-20-1
|30-40-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Punts
|8-38.25
|4-46.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-39
|7-80
|Time of Possession
|23:24
|36:36
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Wyoming, Swen 17-98, Peasley 8-76, Braasch 4-9, James 2-(minus 1). Illinois, C.Brown 19-151, Love 3-46, McCray 8-33, Hayden 7-28, DeVito 2-4, (Team) 2-(minus 2).
PASSING_Wyoming, Peasley 5-20-1-30. Illinois, DeVito 27-37-0-194, Sitkowski 3-3-0-23.
RECEIVING_Wyoming, Cobbs 2-14, Braasch 1-7, Pelissier 1-5, Welch 1-4. Illinois, Williams 7-26, Hightower 4-32, P.Bryant 3-44, Washington 3-26, C.Brown 3-16, Morris 2-18, Hayden 2-12, McCray 2-7, Reiman 1-12, Marchese 1-10, Beatty 1-8, M.Scott 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Illinois, C.Griffin 51, C.Griffin 41.
