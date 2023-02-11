RUTGERS (16-9)
Hyatt 5-13 0-1 12, Omoruyi 5-12 4-5 14, McConnell 5-14 3-4 14, Mulcahy 5-9 1-2 12, Spencer 1-5 0-0 2, Simpson 2-8 0-0 4, Reiber 0-4 0-0 0, Palmquist 1-4 0-0 2, Woolfolk 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-69 8-12 60.
ILLINOIS (17-7)
Dainja 7-12 1-2 15, Hawkins 8-13 1-1 18, Epps 3-9 0-1 6, Shannon 4-7 5-6 15, Mayer 2-8 3-5 8, Harris 2-2 0-0 5, Rodgers 1-4 0-0 2, Goode 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 10-15 69.
Halftime_Rutgers 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Rutgers 4-16 (Hyatt 2-5, Mulcahy 1-2, McConnell 1-3, Reiber 0-1, Simpson 0-1, Spencer 0-1, Palmquist 0-3), Illinois 5-20 (Shannon 2-4, Harris 1-1, Hawkins 1-5, Mayer 1-6, Epps 0-4). Fouled Out_Mulcahy. Rebounds_Rutgers 31 (Omoruyi 10), Illinois 37 (Hawkins, Mayer 8). Assists_Rutgers 7 (McConnell 3), Illinois 9 (Hawkins 4). Total Fouls_Rutgers 14, Illinois 11. A_15,544 (15,500).
