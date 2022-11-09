LIU BROOKLYN (1-1)
Bermejo 1-5 0-0 3, Thomas 3-6 0-0 6, Hache 1-5 0-0 2, Mbulito 0-2 3-6 3, O'Brien 2-10 4-5 9, Brandsma 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 1-4 1-2 3, Alexe 2-5 0-0 4, Amos 1-2 0-0 2, Austin 1-3 1-2 3, Elohim 1-8 0-0 2, Henson 1-5 0-0 3, Mwai 0-2 0-0 0, Tilus 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 14-59 9-15 40
ILLINOIS (1-0)
Bostic 8-11 0-0 16, Shoup-Hill 0-4 0-0 0, Cook 6-9 0-0 14, McKenzie 6-10 0-2 12, Oden 1-7 0-0 2, Dewey 2-2 0-0 4, Lopes 0-2 0-0 0, Taponen 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, Peebles 1-11 0-0 2, Bryant 5-7 0-0 13, Ndour 5-10 0-1 10, Totals 35-74 0-3 75
|LIU Brooklyn
|9
|8
|7
|16
|—
|40
|Illinois
|18
|22
|15
|20
|—
|75
3-Point Goals_LIU Brooklyn 3-23 (Bermejo 1-3, Hache 0-1, Mbulito 0-1, O'Brien 1-6, Alexe 0-1, Amos 0-1, Elohim 0-6, Henson 1-2, Mwai 0-1, Tilus 0-1), Illinois 5-21 (Shoup-Hill 0-3, Cook 2-3, Oden 0-4, Peebles 0-6, Bryant 3-5). Assists_LIU Brooklyn 4 (O'Brien 2), Illinois 17 (Oden 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_LIU Brooklyn 35 (Hache 5), Illinois 53 (Bostic 11). Total Fouls_LIU Brooklyn 15, Illinois 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,583.
