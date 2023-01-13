|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MICHIGAN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hauser
|35
|4-11
|3-3
|4-11
|0
|2
|11
|Sissoko
|21
|2-3
|1-2
|2-6
|0
|3
|5
|Akins
|34
|3-11
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|6
|Hoggard
|30
|8-16
|4-6
|1-4
|1
|4
|20
|Walker
|35
|6-15
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|2
|14
|Hall
|18
|1-4
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|2
|Cooper
|13
|3-3
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|6
|Holloman
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|2
|Brooks
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kohler
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-65
|10-13
|12-39
|4
|17
|66
Percentages: FG .431, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 0-7, .000 (Hoggard 0-1, Walker 0-1, Hauser 0-2, Akins 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Cooper, Walker).
Turnovers: 9 (Hoggard 3, Walker 3, Akins, Hall, Sissoko).
Steals: 2 (Akins 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dainja
|33
|8-12
|4-5
|3-7
|1
|0
|20
|Hawkins
|36
|3-9
|2-2
|4-8
|2
|3
|9
|Harris
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Shannon
|34
|5-13
|6-6
|0-5
|1
|1
|17
|Mayer
|29
|7-12
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|4
|19
|Epps
|30
|3-10
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|0
|7
|Melendez
|19
|1-2
|1-3
|1-2
|1
|2
|3
|Rodgers
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-60
|15-18
|8-29
|11
|10
|75
Percentages: FG .450, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Mayer 3-6, Epps 1-3, Hawkins 1-4, Shannon 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 10 (Mayer 6, Dainja 2, Epps, Hawkins).
Turnovers: 5 (Hawkins 2, Dainja, Mayer, Shannon).
Steals: 4 (Epps 2, Mayer, Shannon).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Michigan St.
|37
|29
|—
|66
|Illinois
|33
|42
|—
|75
A_15,544 (15,500).
