MICHIGAN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hauser354-113-34-110211
Sissoko212-31-22-6035
Akins343-110-01-4126
Hoggard308-164-61-41420
Walker356-152-21-40214
Hall181-40-01-4122
Cooper133-30-02-4006
Holloman81-20-00-2122
Brooks40-00-00-0000
Kohler20-00-00-0000
Totals20028-6510-1312-3941766

Percentages: FG .431, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 0-7, .000 (Hoggard 0-1, Walker 0-1, Hauser 0-2, Akins 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Cooper, Walker).

Turnovers: 9 (Hoggard 3, Walker 3, Akins, Hall, Sissoko).

Steals: 2 (Akins 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

ILLINOISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dainja338-124-53-71020
Hawkins363-92-24-8239
Harris110-10-00-0000
Shannon345-136-60-51117
Mayer297-122-20-31419
Epps303-100-00-3507
Melendez191-21-31-2123
Rodgers80-10-00-1000
Totals20027-6015-188-29111075

Percentages: FG .450, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Mayer 3-6, Epps 1-3, Hawkins 1-4, Shannon 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 10 (Mayer 6, Dainja 2, Epps, Hawkins).

Turnovers: 5 (Hawkins 2, Dainja, Mayer, Shannon).

Steals: 4 (Epps 2, Mayer, Shannon).

Technical Fouls: None.

Michigan St.372966
Illinois334275

A_15,544 (15,500).

