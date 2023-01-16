|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dainja
|21
|5-6
|1-2
|2-4
|2
|3
|11
|Hawkins
|17
|1-2
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|4
|3
|Harris
|20
|3-7
|0-0
|1-8
|3
|0
|7
|Shannon
|27
|2-12
|7-8
|0-4
|4
|2
|11
|Mayer
|31
|8-14
|0-0
|2-10
|1
|3
|19
|Epps
|25
|5-9
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|10
|Rodgers
|22
|4-5
|0-2
|3-8
|0
|2
|8
|Melendez
|21
|1-5
|1-1
|0-3
|4
|0
|3
|Lieb
|13
|2-3
|0-1
|1-2
|1
|3
|4
|Warden
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Redd
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-64
|9-14
|9-45
|17
|21
|78
Percentages: FG .500, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Mayer 3-6, Harris 1-2, Hawkins 1-2, Melendez 0-3, Shannon 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Epps 2, Mayer 2, Dainja, Lieb, Rodgers).
Turnovers: 10 (Shannon 3, Mayer 2, Epps, Hawkins, Lieb, Melendez, Rodgers).
Steals: 2 (Mayer, Shannon).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Battle
|26
|4-11
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|8
|Garcia
|37
|6-14
|4-6
|3-6
|4
|2
|17
|Ola-Joseph
|24
|2-5
|2-4
|1-3
|0
|2
|6
|Cooper
|38
|7-11
|1-3
|0-3
|3
|1
|16
|Samuels
|18
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Payne
|22
|0-2
|4-6
|1-7
|4
|2
|4
|Carrington
|20
|2-8
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|6
|Henley
|14
|0-5
|3-4
|1-1
|1
|1
|3
|Thompson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-58
|15-25
|6-24
|13
|14
|60
Percentages: FG .362, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Cooper 1-2, Garcia 1-3, Carrington 1-4, Ola-Joseph 0-1, Battle 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Payne 2).
Turnovers: 5 (Payne 2, Cooper, Garcia, Ola-Joseph).
Steals: 5 (Henley 2, Battle, Carrington, Garcia).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Illinois
|35
|43
|—
|78
|Minnesota
|32
|28
|—
|60
A_9,874 (14,625).
