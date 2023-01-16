FGFTReb
ILLINOISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dainja215-61-22-42311
Hawkins171-20-00-4143
Harris203-70-01-8307
Shannon272-127-80-44211
Mayer318-140-02-101319
Epps255-90-00-21410
Rodgers224-50-23-8028
Melendez211-51-10-3403
Lieb132-30-11-2134
Warden21-10-00-0002
Redd10-00-00-0000
Totals20032-649-149-45172178

Percentages: FG .500, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Mayer 3-6, Harris 1-2, Hawkins 1-2, Melendez 0-3, Shannon 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Epps 2, Mayer 2, Dainja, Lieb, Rodgers).

Turnovers: 10 (Shannon 3, Mayer 2, Epps, Hawkins, Lieb, Melendez, Rodgers).

Steals: 2 (Mayer, Shannon).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Battle264-110-00-3128
Garcia376-144-63-64217
Ola-Joseph242-52-41-3026
Cooper387-111-30-33116
Samuels180-20-00-1020
Payne220-24-61-7424
Carrington202-81-20-0026
Henley140-53-41-1113
Thompson10-00-00-0000
Totals20021-5815-256-24131460

Percentages: FG .362, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Cooper 1-2, Garcia 1-3, Carrington 1-4, Ola-Joseph 0-1, Battle 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Payne 2).

Turnovers: 5 (Payne 2, Cooper, Garcia, Ola-Joseph).

Steals: 5 (Henley 2, Battle, Carrington, Garcia).

Technical Fouls: None.

Illinois354378
Minnesota322860

A_9,874 (14,625).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

