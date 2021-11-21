UC RIVERSIDE (2-2)
Bryant 0-4 0-0 0, Cooper 9-17 2-2 25, Finau 2-5 0-2 4, Holland 8-17 0-0 19, West 3-11 3-3 12, Blount 4-6 3-4 11, Walters 5-9 0-0 11, Matarranz 0-0 0-0 0, Morse 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-69 8-11 82
ILLINOIS (3-1)
Bostic 2-4 0-0 4, Porter 1-2 1-2 3, Brown 1-8 1-2 3, Nye 5-10 0-0 15, Peebles 4-7 8-9 17, Robins 0-0 0-0 0, Lopes 1-2 0-0 2, Rubin 5-5 1-1 11, Anastasieska 5-7 3-6 16, McKenzie 6-10 3-4 15, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-55 17-24 86
|UC Riverside
|14
|16
|23
|29
|—
|82
|Illinois
|18
|25
|18
|25
|—
|86
3-Point Goals_UC Riverside 12-28 (Cooper 5-9, Finau 0-1, Holland 3-6, West 3-9, Walters 1-3), Illinois 9-19 (Bostic 0-1, Brown 0-4, Nye 5-6, Peebles 1-2, Anastasieska 3-5, McKenzie 0-1). Assists_UC Riverside 17 (Cooper 5), Illinois 19 (Anastasieska 5). Fouled Out_UC Riverside Bryant. Rebounds_UC Riverside 32 (Team 3-5), Illinois 36 (McKenzie 3-6). Total Fouls_UC Riverside 21, Illinois 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,053.