|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ILLINOIS (3-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bostic
|19
|2-4
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|1
|4
|Porter
|13
|1-2
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|3
|3
|Brown
|20
|1-8
|1-2
|0-1
|4
|1
|3
|Nye
|35
|5-10
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|0
|15
|Peebles
|37
|4-7
|8-9
|0-4
|4
|2
|17
|Robins
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Lopes
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Rubin
|18
|5-5
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|2
|11
|Anastasieska
|24
|5-7
|3-6
|1-6
|5
|0
|16
|McKenzie
|25
|6-10
|3-4
|3-6
|2
|1
|15
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-55
|17-24
|8-36
|19
|10
|86
Percentages: FG 54.545, FT .708.
3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Nye 5-6, Anastasieska 3-5, Peebles 1-2, Bostic 0-1, Brown 0-4, McKenzie 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Porter 3, Nye 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Nye 5, Peebles 3, McKenzie 3, Porter 2, Bostic 1, Brown 1, Rubin 1)
Steals: 2 (Peebles 1, Anastasieska 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UC RIVERSIDE (2-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bryant
|21
|0-4
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|5
|0
|Cooper
|33
|9-17
|2-2
|0-8
|5
|3
|25
|Finau
|24
|2-5
|0-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|4
|Holland
|34
|8-17
|0-0
|1-4
|5
|3
|19
|West
|31
|3-11
|3-3
|2-5
|2
|1
|12
|Blount
|25
|4-6
|3-4
|2-2
|1
|2
|11
|Walters
|23
|5-9
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|4
|11
|Matarranz
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Morse
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-69
|8-11
|10-32
|17
|21
|82
Percentages: FG 44.928, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Cooper 5-9, Holland 3-6, West 3-9, Walters 1-3, Finau 0-1)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 12 (Finau 4, Holland 3, Cooper 2, Bryant 1, West 1, Blount 1)
Steals: 7 (Walters 3, Holland 2, Bryant 1, Cooper 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|UC Riverside
|14
|16
|23
|29
|—
|82
|Illinois
|18
|25
|18
|25
|—
|86
A_1,053
Officials_Kyile Galloway, Dawn Marsh, Frank Steratore