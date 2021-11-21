FGFTReb
ILLINOIS (3-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bostic192-40-01-5114
Porter131-21-21-4033
Brown201-81-20-1413
Nye355-100-01-62015
Peebles374-78-90-44217
Robins00-00-00-0000
Lopes91-20-00-1102
Rubin185-51-10-00211
Anastasieska245-73-61-65016
McKenzie256-103-43-62115
Team00-00-01-3000
Totals20030-5517-248-36191086

Percentages: FG 54.545, FT .708.

3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Nye 5-6, Anastasieska 3-5, Peebles 1-2, Bostic 0-1, Brown 0-4, McKenzie 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Porter 3, Nye 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Nye 5, Peebles 3, McKenzie 3, Porter 2, Bostic 1, Brown 1, Rubin 1)

Steals: 2 (Peebles 1, Anastasieska 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
UC RIVERSIDE (2-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bryant210-40-02-2050
Cooper339-172-20-85325
Finau242-50-20-0114
Holland348-170-01-45319
West313-113-32-52112
Blount254-63-42-21211
Walters235-90-00-42411
Matarranz70-00-00-1110
Morse20-00-00-1010
Team00-00-03-5000
Totals20031-698-1110-32172182

Percentages: FG 44.928, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Cooper 5-9, Holland 3-6, West 3-9, Walters 1-3, Finau 0-1)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 12 (Finau 4, Holland 3, Cooper 2, Bryant 1, West 1, Blount 1)

Steals: 7 (Walters 3, Holland 2, Bryant 1, Cooper 1)

Technical Fouls: None

UC Riverside1416232982
Illinois1825182586

A_1,053

Officials_Kyile Galloway, Dawn Marsh, Frank Steratore

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

