ILLINOIS (7-1)
Bostic 3-10 0-0 6, Shoup-Hill 0-2 0-0 0, Cook 9-15 2-2 22, McKenzie 9-11 5-7 25, Oden 1-4 0-0 2, Dewey 0-1 0-0 0, Lopes 0-1 0-0 0, Taponen 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Peebles 7-8 0-0 20, Rhodes 0-1 0-0 0, Bryant 5-8 3-3 17, Totals 34-61 10-12 92
PITTSBURGH (5-3)
Brown 2-6 6-6 10, Johnson 3-6 2-2 9, Harris 5-10 4-4 16, King 5-10 1-2 11, Lewis 0-2 0-0 0, Hutcherson 2-6 0-0 6, Exanor 2-2 0-0 4, Hayford 0-0 0-0 0, Malcolm 1-3 0-0 3, Strickland 3-5 0-0 8, Washenitz 2-5 0-0 4, Totals 25-55 13-14 71
|Illinois
|18
|32
|29
|13
|—
|92
|Pittsburgh
|13
|17
|25
|16
|—
|71
3-Point Goals_Illinois 14-24 (Bostic 0-1, Shoup-Hill 0-2, Cook 2-4, McKenzie 2-3, Oden 0-1, Dewey 0-1, Peebles 6-7, Bryant 4-5), Pittsburgh 8-18 (Johnson 1-3, Harris 2-5, Lewis 0-1, Hutcherson 2-2, Malcolm 1-2, Strickland 2-3, Washenitz 0-2). Assists_Illinois 19 (Cook 9), Pittsburgh 13 (King 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Illinois 36 (Bostic 14), Pittsburgh 22 (King 7). Total Fouls_Illinois 13, Pittsburgh 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_274.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.