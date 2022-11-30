FGFTReb
ILLINOIS (7-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bostic313-100-05-14216
Shoup-Hill310-20-02-6130
Cook319-152-20-59122
McKenzie219-115-71-11325
Oden191-40-00-0022
Dewey40-10-02-2000
Lopes100-10-00-1010
Taponen20-00-00-0000
Jackson30-00-00-0000
Peebles257-80-00-02120
Rhodes30-10-00-0000
Bryant205-83-30-14117
Team00-00-03-6000
Totals20034-6110-1213-36191392

Percentages: FG 55.738, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 14-24, .583 (Peebles 6-7, Bryant 4-5, Cook 2-4, McKenzie 2-3, Bostic 0-1, Shoup-Hill 0-2, Oden 0-1, Dewey 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Cook 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Bryant 3, Cook 2, McKenzie 2, Oden 2, Shoup-Hill 1, Lopes 1, Peebles 1, Rhodes 1, Team 1)

Steals: 5 (Bostic 2, Cook 1, McKenzie 1, Lopes 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
PITTSBURGH (5-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown252-66-61-41210
Johnson243-62-20-1129
Harris285-104-40-11416
King235-101-22-73111
Lewis230-20-00-0210
Hutcherson162-60-00-0006
Exanor152-20-02-2104
Hayford50-00-01-1010
Malcolm81-30-00-0023
Strickland153-50-01-1208
Washenitz182-50-00-2234
Team00-00-01-3000
Totals20025-5513-148-22131671

Percentages: FG 45.455, FT .929.

3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Harris 2-5, Hutcherson 2-2, Strickland 2-3, Johnson 1-3, Malcolm 1-2, Lewis 0-1, Washenitz 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Exanor 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Brown 3, Washenitz 3, Johnson 2, Lewis 2, Harris 1, King 1, Hutcherson 1, Strickland 1)

Steals: 5 (Brown 2, Harris 2, Washenitz 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Illinois1832291392
Pittsburgh1317251671

A_274

Officials_Talisa Green, Bruce Morris, Maj Forsberg

