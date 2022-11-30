|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ILLINOIS (7-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bostic
|31
|3-10
|0-0
|5-14
|2
|1
|6
|Shoup-Hill
|31
|0-2
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|3
|0
|Cook
|31
|9-15
|2-2
|0-5
|9
|1
|22
|McKenzie
|21
|9-11
|5-7
|1-1
|1
|3
|25
|Oden
|19
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Dewey
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Lopes
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Taponen
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Peebles
|25
|7-8
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|20
|Rhodes
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant
|20
|5-8
|3-3
|0-1
|4
|1
|17
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-61
|10-12
|13-36
|19
|13
|92
Percentages: FG 55.738, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 14-24, .583 (Peebles 6-7, Bryant 4-5, Cook 2-4, McKenzie 2-3, Bostic 0-1, Shoup-Hill 0-2, Oden 0-1, Dewey 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Cook 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Bryant 3, Cook 2, McKenzie 2, Oden 2, Shoup-Hill 1, Lopes 1, Peebles 1, Rhodes 1, Team 1)
Steals: 5 (Bostic 2, Cook 1, McKenzie 1, Lopes 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PITTSBURGH (5-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|25
|2-6
|6-6
|1-4
|1
|2
|10
|Johnson
|24
|3-6
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|9
|Harris
|28
|5-10
|4-4
|0-1
|1
|4
|16
|King
|23
|5-10
|1-2
|2-7
|3
|1
|11
|Lewis
|23
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|Hutcherson
|16
|2-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|6
|Exanor
|15
|2-2
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|0
|4
|Hayford
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Malcolm
|8
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Strickland
|15
|3-5
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|0
|8
|Washenitz
|18
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-55
|13-14
|8-22
|13
|16
|71
Percentages: FG 45.455, FT .929.
3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Harris 2-5, Hutcherson 2-2, Strickland 2-3, Johnson 1-3, Malcolm 1-2, Lewis 0-1, Washenitz 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Exanor 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Brown 3, Washenitz 3, Johnson 2, Lewis 2, Harris 1, King 1, Hutcherson 1, Strickland 1)
Steals: 5 (Brown 2, Harris 2, Washenitz 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Illinois
|18
|32
|29
|13
|—
|92
|Pittsburgh
|13
|17
|25
|16
|—
|71
A_274
Officials_Talisa Green, Bruce Morris, Maj Forsberg
