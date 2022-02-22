How the boys ranked teams fared in their weekly games:
|Class 4A
|1. Glenbard West (30-1) beat Simeon 60-32.
|2. Glenbrook South (29-2) beat Deerfield 68-36.
|3. Whitney Young (20-9) did not play.
|4. Normal Community (30-1) beat Bloomington 67-41, beat Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 54-33.
|5. New Trier (28-3) beat Maine East 70-41.
|6. Kenwood (22-8) lost to Harvey Thornton 73-71.
|7. Curie (24-6) did not play.
|8. Moline (26-4) did not play.
|9. Wheaton Warrenville South (29-2) beat Glenbard North 71-45.
|10. Oswego East (30-1) did not play.
|Class 3A
|1. Simeon (23-5) lost to Glenbard West 60-32.
|2. Hillcrest (24-4) lost to Proviso East 69-66.
|3. East St. Louis (24-5) beat Belleville East 63-59.
|4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (28-3) lost to Normal Community 54-33.
|5. Hyde Park (20-7) beat Chicago Taft 69-39.
|6. Harvey Thornton (20-5) beat Kenwood 73-71, OT.
|7. Burlington Central (28-3) beat Huntley 59-50.
|8. Centralia (26-3) beat Carbondale 58-48.
|9. Chicago Mt. Carmel (26-4) beat Chicago University 76-61.
|10. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) (19-10) beat DePaul College Prep 40-39, lost to De La Salle 68-37.
|Class 2A
|1. Leo (21-4) did not play.
|2. DePaul College Prep (21-5) lost to Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 40-39.
|3. El Paso-Gridley (25-2) beat Deer Creek Mackinaw 49-28.
|4. Clark (20-4) beat Antioch 73-46.
|5. Nashville (23-4) did not play.
|6. Breese Central (23-5) beat Okawville 49-24.
|7. Chicago (Perspectives Charter Leadership) (25-5) did not play.
|(tie) Monticello (27-3) did not play.
|(tie) Rockford Lutheran (23-6) did not play.
|10. Orr (16-7) did not play.
|Class 1A
|1. Scales Mound (30-2) beat Shullsburg, WI, 73-35, beat Warren 66-48.
|2. Yorkville Christian (18-13) beat South Beloit 83-61, beat Morgan Park Academy 108-46.
|3. Fulton (29-3) beat Pearl City 68-26.
|4. Liberty (25-5) beat Pittsfield 62-34.
|5. Altamont (25-6) beat Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 51-45, beat Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 59-26.
|(tie) Concord Triopia (26-5) did not play.
|7. Macon Meridian (24-7) lost to Altamont 58-39, lost to Tuscola 49-47.
|8. Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg (24-6) lost to Altamont 51-45, beat Edinburg 54-22.
|9. Peoria Christian (23-6) did not play.
|(tie) Steeleville (22-6) beat Dupo 64-30.
|(tie) Tuscola (25-6) beat Macon Meridian 49-47, beat Sullivan 53-25, beat Broadlands Heritage 76-22.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.