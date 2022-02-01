Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
|Class 4A
|1. Stevenson (26-1) beat Warren Township 54-19, beat Kenwood 65-51.
|2. Benet (26-2) beat Marian Central Catholic 50-24, beat Marist 59-43, beat Marian Central Catholic 71-25.
|3. Loyola (24-2) beat Chicago Hope Academy 55-22, beat Prospect 62-34.
|4. Edwardsville (21-4) beat Belleville East 56-14, beat Vashon 58-38.
|5. Kenwood (18-5) beat Taft 67-37, lost to Stevenson 65-51, beat Hyde Park 80-41.
|6. Naperville North (24-2) beat DeKalb 72-29.
|7. Fremd (22-5) beat Conant 53-25, beat Butler 49-21.
|8. Normal Community (20-6) lost to Peoria 51-50, lost to Joliet West 70-63, beat Danville 76-35.
|9. Hersey (24-4) beat Elk Grove 81-58.
|10. Barrington (21-5) beat Libertyville 61-45, beat Palatine 58-19, beat Palatine 54-27.
|Class 3A
|1. Geneseo (25-1) beat Sterling 64-16, lost to Rock Island 52-41.
|2. Sycamore (23-1) beat Morris 55-24, beat DeKalb 56-51, lost to Lincoln-Way West 53-51.
|3. Peoria Notre (21-1) beat Richwoods 52-46, beat Limestone 75-27.
|4. Peoria Central (21-3) beat Normal Community 51-50.
|(tie) Morton (21-4) lost to Metamora 38-35, beat East Peoria 57-15.
|6. Nazareth (23-2) beat Marian Catholic 50-24, beat Marian Central Catholic 64-22, beat Hoffman Estates 67-27, beat Joliet Catholic 64-39
|7. Mattoon
|(23-2) beat Effingham 56-48, beat Richland County 64-28.
|8. Bethalto Civic Memorial (24-4) lost to Quincy Notre Dame 60-46, beat Triad 56-47, beat Pleasant Plains 48-30.
|9. Lincoln (22-6) beat Taylorville 45-36, beat Charleston 56-14.
|10. Metamora (20-4) lost to Dunlap 39-32, beat Morton 38-35
|Class 2A
|1. Quincy Notre Dame (21-1) beat Civic Memorial 60-46, beat South Shelby 55-53.
|2. Winnebago (25-2) beat Genoa-Kingston 69-27, beat Rockford Auburn 61-48.
|3. Illini West (Carthage) (26-2) beat West Prairie 71-14, beat Brown County 47-34.
|4. Pana (26-1) beat Litchfield 66-18, beat St. Joseph-Ogden 66-32, beat Newton 79-24.
|5. Paris (24-3) beat Mt. Carmel 67-40.
|6. Carterville (22-5) beat Nashville 42-34, beat Waterloo 64-60.
|7. Fieldcrest (24-2) beat tremont 47-32, lost to Normal West 45-40
|(tie) Teutopolis (16-7) lost to Breese Central 63-34, beat Effingham 47-37, beat Mter Dei 37-34.
|9. Chicago (Noble Street Butler) (20-9) beat UIC College Prep 86-13, lost to Fremd 49-21, beat Hansberry Prep 60-49.
|10. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood (24-3) beat Cerro Gordo-Bement 51-34, beat Central A & M 37-27, lost to Tri-County 49-31.
|Class 1A
|1. Okawville (27-1) beat Chester 64-40, beat Carlyle 62-39, beat Nashville 46-33.
|2. Brimfield (22-4) beat Bushnell-Prairie City 63-29, beat Elmwood 46-43, beat Canton 59-33.
|3. Tri-County (23-3) beat Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 49-31, beat Cumberland 44-38
|4. Mendon Unity (22-5) beat Clark County, MO 50-23, lost to Peoria Quest Charter 84-65.
|5. Serena (25-3) beat Newark 52-33, lost to Hinckley Big-Rock 71-54.
|6. River Ridge (20-2) beat Eastland 46-34, beat Stockton 42-35, beat Shullsburg 66-44.
|7. Brown County (23-5) beat Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 62-33, lost to Illini West 47-34, beat Barry Western 66-25.
|8. Galena (23-3) beat West Carroll 54-27.
|9. Neoga (19-7) lost to Altamont 59-57, lost to Pana 53-26, lost to South Central 43-42
|10. Cowden-Herrick (21-4) beat Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 64-38, beat St Elmo-Brownstown 60-36.
