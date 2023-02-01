Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lisle (Benet Academy) (11)
|24-1
|110
|1
|2. Moline
|22-3
|97
|2
|3. Joliet West
|20-5
|83
|3
|4. Kenwood
|19-5
|74
|4
|5. Brother Rice
|23-3
|64
|6
|6. Whitney Young
|19-5
|56
|5
|7. Hinsdale Central
|22-3
|25
|10
|8. Quincy
|20-3
|22
|T8
|9. Rolling Meadows
|22-4
|21
|7
|10. Belleville East
|22-3
|13
|T8
Others receiving votes: New Trier 12. Glenbrook North 12. Curie 4. Lyons 4. Oswego East 3. Downers North 3. Geneva 1. Yorkville 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Simeon (8)
|21-2
|106
|1
|2. Metamora (3)
|22-2
|100
|2
|3. Hillcrest
|24-2
|86
|3
|4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|22-2
|80
|4
|5. East St. Louis
|17-4
|49
|7
|6. Richwoods
|19-3
|45
|9
|7. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|21-3
|42
|6
|7. Decatur MacArthur
|23-2
|42
|5
|9. Hyde Park
|20-5
|16
|8
|10. Mt. Zion
|24-2
|10
|NR
|(tie) Burlington Central
|21-5
|10
|10
Others receiving votes: Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 9. Grayslake Central 4. Centralia 4. Kaneland 2.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Columbia (9)
|24-2
|122
|2
|2. Princeton (2)
|25-1
|99
|1
|3. Fairbury Prairie Central (1)
|22-2
|97
|3
|4. Breese Central
|22-3
|88
|T4
|5. Rockford Christian
|24-1
|59
|T4
|6. Normal University (1)
|18-7
|51
|NR
|7. St. Joseph-Ogden
|20-4
|48
|7
|8. Pontiac
|18-6
|31
|10
|9. Rockridge
|19-4
|29
|9
|(tie) Pinckneyville
|22-3
|29
|NR
Others receiving votes: Massac County 22. DePaul College Prep 16. Macomb 6. Williamsville 6. Kankakee (McNamara) 5. Seneca 3. Reed-Custer 3. Teutopolis 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) (7)
|22-0
|112
|2
|2. Altamont (3)
|20-3
|99
|3
|3. Centralia Christ Our Rock
|23-0
|93
|4
|4. Jacksonville Routt (2)
|22-2
|90
|1
|5. Illini Bluffs
|21-4
|60
|6
|6. New Berlin
|20-4
|39
|8
|7. Waterloo Gibault
|20-5
|32
|5
|8. Casey-Westfield
|14-6
|31
|7
|9. Camp Point Central
|19-4
|26
|10
|10. Augusta Southeastern
|18-5
|16
|9
Others receiving votes: Catlin (Salt Fork) 13. Pecatonica 12. Scales Mound 11. Manley 9. Fulton 5. Tuscola 4. Effingham St. Anthony 2. Lexington 2. Hinckley-Big Rock 2. Chicago Marshall 1. Winchester-West Central 1.
|———
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.