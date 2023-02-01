Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lisle (Benet Academy) (11)24-11101
2. Moline22-3972
3. Joliet West20-5833
4. Kenwood19-5744
5. Brother Rice23-3646
6. Whitney Young19-5565
7. Hinsdale Central22-32510
8. Quincy20-322T8
9. Rolling Meadows22-4217
10. Belleville East22-313T8

Others receiving votes: New Trier 12. Glenbrook North 12. Curie 4. Lyons 4. Oswego East 3. Downers North 3. Geneva 1. Yorkville 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Simeon (8)21-21061
2. Metamora (3)22-21002
3. Hillcrest24-2863
4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)22-2804
5. East St. Louis17-4497
6. Richwoods19-3459
7. Chicago Mt. Carmel21-3426
7. Decatur MacArthur23-2425
9. Hyde Park20-5168
10. Mt. Zion24-210NR
(tie) Burlington Central21-51010

Others receiving votes: Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 9. Grayslake Central 4. Centralia 4. Kaneland 2.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Columbia (9)24-21222
2. Princeton (2)25-1991
3. Fairbury Prairie Central (1)22-2973
4. Breese Central22-388T4
5. Rockford Christian24-159T4
6. Normal University (1)18-751NR
7. St. Joseph-Ogden20-4487
8. Pontiac18-63110
9. Rockridge19-4299
(tie) Pinckneyville22-329NR

Others receiving votes: Massac County 22. DePaul College Prep 16. Macomb 6. Williamsville 6. Kankakee (McNamara) 5. Seneca 3. Reed-Custer 3. Teutopolis 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) (7)22-01122
2. Altamont (3)20-3993
3. Centralia Christ Our Rock23-0934
4. Jacksonville Routt (2)22-2901
5. Illini Bluffs21-4606
6. New Berlin20-4398
7. Waterloo Gibault20-5325
8. Casey-Westfield14-6317
9. Camp Point Central19-42610
10. Augusta Southeastern18-5169

Others receiving votes: Catlin (Salt Fork) 13. Pecatonica 12. Scales Mound 11. Manley 9. Fulton 5. Tuscola 4. Effingham St. Anthony 2. Lexington 2. Hinckley-Big Rock 2. Chicago Marshall 1. Winchester-West Central 1.

———

