Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Glenbard West (11)
|30-1
|110
|1
|2. Glenbrook South
|29-2
|99
|2
|3. Normal Community
|30-1
|80
|4
|4. Whitney Young
|20-9
|69
|3
|5. Curie
|24-6
|55
|7
|6. New Trier
|27-3
|53
|5
|7. Kenwood
|22-8
|50
|6
|8. Wheaton Warrenville South
|29-2
|26
|9
|9. Moline
|26-4
|21
|8
|(tie) Oswego East
|30-1
|21
|10
Others receiving votes: Rolling Meadows 7. Bolingbrook 7. Quincy 2. Lyons 2. Larkin 1. Rockford Auburn 1. Barrington 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Simeon (11)
|23-5
|114
|1
|2. East St. Louis
|24-5
|94
|3
|3. Harvey Thornton
|20-5
|90
|6
|4. Hillcrest (1)
|24-4
|87
|2
|5. Hyde Park
|20-7
|73
|5
|6. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|28-3
|55
|4
|7. Burlington Central
|28-3
|34
|7
|8. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|26-4
|32
|9
|9. Centralia
|26-3
|27
|8
|10. Metamora
|24-6
|19
|NR
Others receiving votes: Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 8. Rock Island 8. Peoria Notre Dame 4. Kankakee 4. Lake Forest 4. Lemont 3. Rockford Boylan 2. Lincoln 1. Olney (Richland County) 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Leo (15)
|21-4
|150
|1
|2. Clark
|20-4
|124
|4
|3. DePaul College Prep
|21-5
|112
|2
|4. El Paso-Gridley
|25-2
|102
|3
|5. Nashville
|23-4
|61
|5
|6. Monticello
|27-3
|49
|T7
|7. Chicago (Perspectives Charter Leadership)
|24-5
|47
|T7
|8. Breese Central
|23-5
|44
|6
|9. Breese Mater Dei
|19-11
|38
|NR
|10. Rockford Lutheran
|23-6
|33
|T79
Others receiving votes: Orr 23. Murphysboro 9. Teutopolis 6. Momence 6. Kankakee (McNamara) 5. Beecher 4. Pinckneyville 3. Hamilton County 2. Rockridge 2. North Lawndale 1. Columbia 1. Riverdale 1. Princeton 1. Mt. Carmel 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Yorkville Christian (10)
|18-13
|127
|2
|2. Scales Mound (4)
|30-2
|124
|1
|3. Fulton
|29-3
|114
|3
|4. Liberty
|25-5
|91
|4
|5. Altamont
|25-6
|83
|T5
|6. Concord Triopia
|26-5
|51
|T5
|7. Steeleville
|22-6
|39
|T9
|8. Peoria Christian
|23-6
|28
|T9
|9. Tuscola
|25-6
|21
|T9
|10. Macon Meridian
|24-7
|14
|7
Others receiving votes: East Dubuque 11. Augusta Southeastern 11. South Beloit 10. Jacksonville Routt 10. Midland 10. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 10. Effingham St. Anthony 8. Madison 3. Metro-East Lutheran 2. Farina South Central 1. Monmouth United 1. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 1.
|———