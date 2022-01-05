Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Glenbard West (10)14-01001
2. Kenwood12-2873
3. Glenbrook South13-172T4
4. Curie15-171T4
5. Whitney Young7-4502
6. Normal Community14-138T7
7. New Trier15-2326
8. Wheaton Warrenville South14-126NR
9. Larkin14-118NR
10. Homewood-Flossmoor9-214NR

Others receiving votes: Rolling Meadows 11. Oswego East 7. Moline 6. Bolingbrook 6. Brother Rice 4. O'Fallon 4. St. Rita 3. Rockford Auburn 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Simeon (10)10-11001
2. Chicago Mt. Carmel15-080NR
3. Hillcrest12-2662
4. Hyde Park9-363NR
5. East St. Louis11-3604
6. Peoria Notre Dame9-2303
7. Burlington Central12-228NR
(tie) Sacred Heart-Griffin (SF)15-228NR
9. Decatur MacArthur13-227NR
10. Centralia12-12410

Others receiving votes: Lake Forest 20. Rock Island 5. Oak Forest 5. Harvey Thornton 4. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 3. Metamora 3. Lincoln 2. Olney (Richland County) 1. Rockford Boylan 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Orr (6)7-21041
2. DePaul College Prep(2)10-1802
3. Nashville15-2768
4. Leo (3)7-274T8
5. Clark11-3526
6. Monticello14-146NR
7. Teutopolis12-3407
8. Breese Central13-3333
9. Murphysboro11-123NR
10. El Paso-Gridley12-219NR

Others receiving votes: Macomb 18. Pana 15. Pinckneyville 15. St. Joseph-Ogden 15. Newton 9. Rockford Lutheran 8. Eureka 7. Columbia 7. Mt. Carmel 6. Warrensburg-Latham 5. Tolono Unity 4. Hamilton County 2. Rockridge 1. Beecher 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Yorkville Christian (7)10-81061
2. Fulton (2)15-1925
3. Macon Meridian (1)11-3892
4. South Beloit10-1713
5. Scales Mound (3)9-056NR
6. Peoria Christian10-2434
7. Liberty12-3407
8. Madison10-432NR
(tie) Steeleville13-3326
10. Tuscola11-32910

Others receiving votes: Cerro Gordo 23. Christopher 17. Concord Triopia 13. Augusta Southeastern 11. Stewardson-Strasburg 11. Effingham St. Anthony 7. Jacksonville Routt 6. Champaign St. Thomas More 6. East Dubuque 5. Altamont 5. Sesser-Valier 5. Cisne 4. Monmouth United 3. Windsor 3. Crab Orchard 2. Midland 2. Okaw Valley 2.

———

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you