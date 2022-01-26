Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Glenbard West (9)
|22-0
|90
|1
|2. Glenbrook South
|20-1
|79
|3
|3. Kenwood
|17-5
|70
|2
|4. Curie
|20-2
|65
|4
|5. Normal Community
|22-1
|48
|6
|6. New Trier
|20-2
|42
|7
|7. Wheaton Warrenville South
|22-1
|30
|8
|8. Whitney Young
|14-7
|23
|5
|9. Oswego East
|22-1
|12
|9
|10. Rolling Meadows
|21-2
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: O'Fallon 8. Brother Rice 6. Quincy 4. Moline 4. Rockford Auburn 2. Larkin 2.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Simeon (10)
|18-2
|100
|1
|2. Hillcrest
|19-2
|89
|2
|3. East St. Louis
|17-4
|66
|5
|4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|21-2
|64
|4
|5. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|19-2
|59
|3
|6. Centralia
|20-2
|41
|7
|7. Hyde Park
|13-6
|37
|6
|8. Burlington Central
|19-3
|26
|8
|9. Peoria Notre Dame
|15-5
|19
|9
|10. Lemont
|16-5
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Rock Island 9. Oak Forest 7. Harvey Thornton 4. Lake Forest 4. Kankakee 3. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 2. Mascoutah 2. Olney (Richland County) 2. Rockford Boylan 1. Metamora 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Leo (11)
|13-3
|126
|2
|2. DePaul College Prep
|16-3
|104
|3
|3. Breese Central (1)
|20-3
|88
|9
|4. Orr
|11-5
|83
|4
|5. Clark
|15-3
|73
|6
|6. Murphysboro (1)
|19-1
|66
|7
|7. El Paso-Gridley
|20-2
|48
|8
|8. Nashville
|18-4
|47
|1
|9. Monticello
|20-3
|24
|5
|10. Teutopolis
|15-5
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: Rockford Lutheran 8. Pana 7. Momence 6. Breese Mater Dei 5. Hamilton County 4. Fairbury Prairie Central 3. Riverdale 3. Rockridge 2. Chicago (Perspectives Charter/Leadership) 2. Pinckneyville 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Scales Mound (5)
|20-1
|113
|2
|2. Yorkville Christian (7)
|12-12
|102
|1
|3. Fulton
|20-2
|78
|3
|4. Macon Meridian (1)
|16-5
|77
|7
|5. Liberty (1)
|17-4
|75
|5
|6. South Beloit
|17-3
|69
|6
|7. Tuscola
|18-4
|46
|10
|8. Jacksonville Routt
|17-5
|27
|NR
|9. Madison
|10-6
|34
|8
|10. Peoria Christian
|17-4
|27
|4
Others receiving votes: Midland 25. Steeleville 25. Concord Triopia 19. Farina South Central 16. Cerro Gordo 10. Manley 8. Effingham St. Anthony 6. Somonauk 4. Cobden 4. Monmouth United 4. Wayne City 3. Altamont 2. Mounds Meridian 2. Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 1. Cisne 1.
