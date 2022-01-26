Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Glenbard West (9)22-0901
2. Glenbrook South20-1793
3. Kenwood17-5702
4. Curie20-2654
5. Normal Community22-1486
6. New Trier20-2427
7. Wheaton Warrenville South22-1308
8. Whitney Young14-7235
9. Oswego East22-1129
10. Rolling Meadows21-210NR

Others receiving votes: O'Fallon 8. Brother Rice 6. Quincy 4. Moline 4. Rockford Auburn 2. Larkin 2.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Simeon (10)18-21001
2. Hillcrest19-2892
3. East St. Louis17-4665
4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)21-2644
5. Chicago Mt. Carmel19-2593
6. Centralia20-2417
7. Hyde Park13-6376
8. Burlington Central19-3268
9. Peoria Notre Dame15-5199
10. Lemont16-514NR

Others receiving votes: Rock Island 9. Oak Forest 7. Harvey Thornton 4. Lake Forest 4. Kankakee 3. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 2. Mascoutah 2. Olney (Richland County) 2. Rockford Boylan 1. Metamora 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Leo (11)13-31262
2. DePaul College Prep16-31043
3. Breese Central (1)20-3889
4. Orr11-5834
5. Clark15-3736
6. Murphysboro (1)19-1667
7. El Paso-Gridley20-2488
8. Nashville18-4471
9. Monticello20-3245
10. Teutopolis15-51510

Others receiving votes: Rockford Lutheran 8. Pana 7. Momence 6. Breese Mater Dei 5. Hamilton County 4. Fairbury Prairie Central 3. Riverdale 3. Rockridge 2. Chicago (Perspectives Charter/Leadership) 2. Pinckneyville 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Scales Mound (5)20-11132
2. Yorkville Christian (7)12-121021
3. Fulton20-2783
4. Macon Meridian (1)16-5777
5. Liberty (1)17-4755
6. South Beloit17-3696
7. Tuscola18-44610
8. Jacksonville Routt17-527NR
9. Madison10-6348
10. Peoria Christian17-4274

Others receiving votes: Midland 25. Steeleville 25. Concord Triopia 19. Farina South Central 16. Cerro Gordo 10. Manley 8. Effingham St. Anthony 6. Somonauk 4. Cobden 4. Monmouth United 4. Wayne City 3. Altamont 2. Mounds Meridian 2. Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 1. Cisne 1.

¤
——

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you